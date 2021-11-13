Tottenham, Aston Villa, Southampton and Fulham enter transfer tussle for West Brom man

West Bromwich Albion’s academy prospects are gaining major interest right now, and defender Kevin Joshua is the latest youngster to be linked elsewhere.

Both Reyes Cleary and Leonardo Cardoso have been scouted by giants of the European game in recent weeks and another teen in the form of Joshua is wanted by Premier League clubs.

The 19-year-old is a tall centre-back who swapped non-league Solihull Moors for the Baggies back in March, making his debut for the club’s under-23 side in January on trial before penning a deal.

Joshua has been somewhat of a regular at that level ever since, playing six times this season in Premier League 2 with one assist and he’s caught the attention of top flight clubs.

Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Aston Villa – the latter who are used to taking young Albion talents with Chisom Afoka, Finn Azaz, Tim Iroegbunam and Finley Thorndike all swapping The Hawthorns for Villa Park since the summer of 2020 – are all said to be interested in the towering defender.

But also West Brom’s league rivals Fulham are taking a keen look at the Irishman ahead of the January transfer window opening in less than two months time.

The Verdict

West Brom clearly have a talented academy set-up but most of their top players get poached by other clubs unfortunately.

Quite a few have moved across the Midlands to Aston Villa in recent times and this could be another one if they have their way.

But after some impressive performances there could be a chance that Joseph gets a nod for the senior team in due course due to Valerien Ismael’s lack of depth at centre-back.

An injury to any of the Baggies’ current senior options and the Frenchman will be struggling so despite the interest from elsewhere, Joshua may be best served staying where he is for his development.