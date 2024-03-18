Joe Rodon is enjoying a highly successful loan to Leeds United from Spurs and has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the division.

The Wales international defender is a firm fan favourite in West Yorkshire but is also attracting interest from teams across the European continent, according to HITC.

However, Rodon is keen on staying at Leeds for the long-term, and the centre-back is expected to be allowed to leave Tottenham for up to £15 million this summer. That's according to TEAMtalk, who revealed that Rodon is determined to stay at Elland Road - no matter what league they’re in.

Rodon has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in Daniel Farke’s side, which has raised questions over the chances of signing the Welshman on a permanent basis. The 26-year-old has made 35 league appearances for the Whites this season, with the team competing for promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Rodon had been part of a formidable centre-back partnership with either Pascal Struijk or Ethan Ampadu at the heart of Leeds' defence this season. His side have conceded the least goals and have the most clean sheets in the league but Rodon has been consistently impressive, irrespective of who his partner is.

It's been with Ampadu that his and the side's form has been strongest since the turn of the year, though. That duo have played alongside one another on 12 occasions in the league, drawing once, and winning every other game.

Carlton Palmer's Joe Rodon verdict

Rodon is in the last year of his deal with Spurs in June, meaning he could perhaps be available for a cut-price fee in the summer. Leeds did not include an option to buy in the deal.

Ex-Leeds player Carlton Palmer believes they will be at the front of the queue this summer despite the other interest reportedly emerging from throughout Europe.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Leeds United are bracing themselves for stiff competition from both at home and in Europe for the signature of Joe Rodon.

"He has been in exceptional form. It has been reported that Daniel Farke and Leeds are keen to sign the player, regardless of which division they find themselves next season, and Spurs are keen to offload the defender.

"Obviously, it's difficult when you take a player on loan to be sure of whether he will do well or not. What you should do is try and agree a fee for the player when you do take them on loan.

"Then, it's in place. You don't have to complete the deal, but at least you have something in place as an option.

"He's also going to be involved with Wales and this is going to make it even harder if he goes on to do well.

"Leeds are obviously in the prime position. He's playing regularly and they've made it very clear that they want to sign him.

"I believe a deal can be done with Tottenham, even regarding his wages, but Leeds will obviously want to be careful with the money they're spending and to make sure they get the right fee for him.

"When other clubs are also in for him, Tottenham are going to hold out for as much money they can get as well.

"It will be difficult for Leeds to sign him, but he's had a good time there and hopefully he can secure promotion to the Premier League with Leeds.

"An opportunity of playing in the Premier League with Leeds United would be a good thing for the club and Daniel Farke to attract Rodon to come."

Joe Rodon's career stats - per Transfermarkt 18/03/2024 Team Appearances Goals Assists Swansea City 54 0 1 Cheltenham Town 12 0 0 Tottenham Hotspur 24 0 0 Stade Rennais 22 1 0 Leeds United* 39 0 0 Wales 43 0 0

Related Leeds United matches on TV in 2023/24 season We take a look at Leeds United’s upcoming fixtures set for live broadcast.

Leeds United should sign Joe Rodon

It's unsurprising that top-flight sides are also keen on Rodon, but Leeds would surely be at the front of the queue for his signature, should they make a swift return to the Premier League. Rodon won't be playing Championship football next season, that's for sure.

The signing feels like a no-brainer in the summer, if Leeds are promoted. Rodon has not only been a very successful signing, but continuity and chemistry will help going into next season. Having that familiarity with a strong spine for Leeds is vital, and the axis of players such as Rodon, Struijk, Ampadu, and Ilia Gruev when defending transitions is particularly important.

However, it's hard to see Leeds forking out the money for him unless they are promoted this season, whilst Rodon will be a vital player in achieving that goal in the meantime, as Palmer alludes to.