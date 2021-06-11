Tottenham and Wolves plotting transfer move for 23-year-old EFL player

Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, according to the Daily Mail.

Ramsdale, 23, who was a shining light for the Blades at the latter stages of the 2020/21 season despite their relegation, has recently left the England camp after narrowly missing out on Gareth Southgate’s England’s 26-man Euros squad.

According to the same report, Wolverhampton Wanderers are also in the running for the Sheffield United stopper, with the futures of Hugo Lloris and Rui Patricio in the air.

After being relegated with AFC Bournemouth last summer, Ramsdale rejoined the South Yorkshire side on a four-year deal for £18.5m, with the task of filling former loanee Dean Henderson’s boots as their first choice goalkeeper.

And although fellow England international Henderson impressed for the recently relegated side in 2019/20 before returning to parent club Manchester United, Ramsdale stepped up to the challenge of replacing him and earned a call up to the international squad last month with the absence of Nick Pope.

Two impressive seasons at Bournemouth and Sheffield United have attracted further Premier League interest – and this could give the 23-year-old a route back to the top flight.

However, after only moving from the Cherries last year and spending much of his youth at Bramall Lane, the Sheffield Star have reported that Ramsdale wants to remain at the club and help Slavisa Jokanovic’s side to get back to the top flight.

The verdict

This is no disrespect to Ramsdale because he was one of his club’s few shining lights last season, but the 23-year-old’s chances of making the provisional 33-man Euros squad was boosted by Nick Pope’s absence.

And with the Burnley keeper, Jordan Pickford and Dean Henderson as three of Gareth Southgate’s preferred choices, there’s no rush for Ramsdale to move again, especially if he faces a season on the bench behind the likes of Lloris and Patricio at Spurs and Wolves.

This upcoming season is a chance for the keeper to play regularly, show how important he is to the Blades and lead the side to promotion. If he can continue to maintain his performance levels, and probably will considering how settled he is at Bramall Lane having spent time there previously, he may just tempt a top flight team at the end of the next campaign to take a chance on him as their first choice.

Until that opportunity of becoming number one arises, Ramsdale should continue to shine at his current club. Good things come to those who wait – and the 23-year-old may get a big move in the next season or two if he maintains his current form.