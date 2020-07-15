Tottenham and West Ham set to go head-to-head for EFL flyer valued at £10m

Middlesbrough look like they will have a real task on their hands retaining the service of Djed Spence this summer, with Tottenham and West Ham United amongst the Premier League clubs in the hunt for his signature.

Spence, 19, has been with Boro since August 2018, with the right-back making the move to Teesside on the back of progressing through the youth set-up at Fulham.

After sporadic cup appearances last season, the right-back has burst onto the scene in 2019/20 making 22 appearances for Boro and scoring one goal, which came in Boxing Day’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Middlesbrough players wear?

1 of 14 What shirt number does Anfernee Dijksteel wear? 2 5 12 17

Back in February, Spence put pen-to-paper on a three-and-a-half year deal with Boro, but that’s not urging the Premier League clubs away from him.

ESPN report that Tottenham are keen on bolstering their right-back position this summer, whilst they are going up against fierce rivals West Ham for the signature of Spence.

Other clubs alongside the London duo are also in the mix for Spence, with Brighton and Hove Albion, Burnley, Sheffield United and Southampton all named in this report.

Boro’s valuation of the player stands at £10m as things stand, which doesn’t appear to be warning off his Premier League suitors.

The Verdict

Spence is an attacking full-back who has so much to offer in the modern game.

He’s got a strong running style and likes to get forward from deep; he’s got everything you want from your full-back and is very much in the mould of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

£10m for the 19-year-old seems fair money and, if we are honest, it won’t touch the sides for some of the Premier League clubs mentioned.

He’d be great for either Spurs or West Ham, who could offer him a pathway back into London after leaving Fulham.

Thoughts? Let us know!