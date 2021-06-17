Tottenham and Southampton enter race for Championship attacker already pursued by Leeds

Tottenham and Southampton have joined the race to sign Birmingham City attacker Amari Miller, a report from Birmingham Live has revealed.

Miller enjoyed something of a breakthrough season with the Blues during the 2020/21 campaign, making his senior debut for the club.

The 18-year-old eventually made a total of five league appearances for Birmingham in the latter months of the season, and the young attacker appears to be attracting plenty of Premier League attention.

Recent reports from Football Insider have revealed that Leeds United are in talks to sign the teenager, despite interest from Everton earlier in the year.

Now though, it appears as though there is no guarantee that Miller will be at Elland Road next season.

According to this latest update, Tottenham and Southampton are also on the growing list of clubs who are interested in Miller, who is considered one of Birmingham’s brightest academy prospects.

Miller was offered his first professional deal by Birmingham at the end of last season, but it seems they may have a battle on their hands to retain the services of the teenager.

The Verdict

You feel that Miller must be brimming with confidence right now, and you couldn’t blame him for that.

To have so many Premier League teams linked with him is a huge testament to his ability and potential, and he now faces the tricky task of making a decision over his future.

That of course, could see him agree to the deal that Birmingham have already offered him, which would likely give him ore first-team chances during the next few seasons.

However, Miller may be reluctant to miss his chance to move to a club the size of some of those interested, meaning you wonder whether it could be a good idea for him to join a Premier League side, with the view to a loan move for next season to ensure he continues to get first-team football.