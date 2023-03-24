Adrian Blake could be heading for a Premier League side in the near future, with it quite possible he leaves Sky Bet Championship side Watford.

Watford have produced a number of top talents over the years and Blake looks like he could be one of the next, with the winger on the cusp of the first-team after being promoted to the senior squad following Chris Wilder running the rule over him.

Indeed, it's clear there is a player with real potential there but how long Watford are able to keep a hold of him remains to be seen, with the Hornets yet to get him tied down to a pro-deal.

In fact, he could leave for a pretty cut-price figure as things stand with no pro contract in place with Premier League sides Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur taking a closer look at him.

The Verdict

Time will tell as to what happens with Blake.

The winger clearly has some talent and Wilder is evidently trying to show he rates him as a player by getting him involved in the senior squad.

Whether that is enough to get him on a pro deal at Vicarage Road remains to be seen, though, and with Premier League sides now apparently lurking his time at the club could soon be coming to an end.

Both Newcastle United and Tottenham are attractive propositions for young players, of course. Newcastle are on the up with them possessing a lot of money now and the project is one that a lot of players will want to be part of in the next decade.

Tottenham also have lots to offer, too, with their big stadium and top players, and the fact they are a lot more local to Watford might be something that gives them the edge if Blake does not want to up sticks and move so far north at this young age.

Some big decisions seem to be awaiting Blake in the next few weeks, though, and we'll just have to wait and see what he decides to do in that time.