Highlights Southampton could face raids from Spurs and Man United for Walker-Peters and Wilcox due to their key roles in the club's setup.

Keeping Walker-Peters is crucial for Saints' Premier League hopes, especially with his consistent performances and potential contract talks.

Despite past transfers to bigger clubs, Southampton will make every effort to retain their assets, facing tough competition from Spurs and United.

Southampton might well need to brace themselves for a raid from Tottenham and Manchester United this summer, but they will be hoping to keep hold of key assets.

After being relegated from the Premier League last season, Saints are hoping to be playing in the top flight again come August.

But whatever happens between now and May, European clubs could be set to come calling over the summer months.

Kyle Walker-Peters may go back to Spurs

According to the Daily Express, Spurs could look to spend £30m to re-sign Kyle Walker-Peters, who went on loan to Southampton in 2020 before signing for them permanent later that year.

Should Spurs qualify for Europe, bringing back Walker-Peters might be necessary to meet UEFA's new rule that four players in a 25-man European squad must be homegrown. Spurs only have three in their current squad.

In July 2022, The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that Spurs put a £30m buyback clause on their full-back when he was sold.

Walker-Peters has been a permanent fixture in the Southampton team over the past four years and is a key player, meaning they will not want to sell, particularly if they win promotion back to the Premier League.

Related Southampton boss Russell Martin makes frank admission on Liverpool tie Martin has taken a partly negative view of Wednesday's game, even though many of the Saints' supporters will be looking forward to it.

Having appeared in every game for his side this season, Saints right-back Walker-Peters has been one of the most consistent performers in his position across all four divisions.

With two England caps to his name as recently as 2022, there's no doubt that he's good enough to play at the top level.

Saints could face a problem in the summer and where he plays could depend on whether the club get promoted.

Walker-Peters only has one year left on his contact after this summer. While Russell Martin will hope to tie him down to a new contract, they could instead cash in should contract talks not progress.

Martin and Saints fans will hope that's not the case, and should they get promoted they will be hopeful he can stay.

Spurs won't be able to offer him first-team football right away, and he'll have to compete for his place with Pedro Porro. The Spaniard has formed a key component of Ange Postecoglou's set-up this season, and has been in excellent form.

But if they qualify for Europe as is looking likely, then the Australian boss will need to bolster his squad depth.

With European football, a state-of-the-art stadium and training ground in place, and a huge rise in the players' wages, Walker-Peters' head could naturally turn at the prospect of a return to his hometown club.

White Hart Lane is a place where he spent seven years, and a return would certainly entice Walker-Peters should the opportunity arise, but if Southampton are playing in the top-tier, he will form a big part of Martin's plans for growth at the St Mary's Stadium.

Should Saints win promotion, they will be in a strong position to offer him a new contract and will hope that he'll take it.

Jason Wilcox is on Manchester United's radar

Another top flight club who could turn to the South Coast is United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of INEOS, has recently purchased a 27% stake in the Old Trafford club.

Before they look to address what is happening on the pitch, United are looking to shake things up off it.

After former Manchester City chief football operations officer Omar Berrarda moved across the city to become United's new chief executive at the end of January, United are also looking for a new Director of Football.

Wilcox worked at City as manager of the under 18s when Berrarda was there, and the two could link up again but on the red side of Manchester.

Newcastle's Dan Ashworth has been strongly linked with that particular post, and Fabrizio Romano says that talks are still ongoing on that front.

The Athletic's David Ornstein earlier this month reported that United were making a move to appoint Southampton Director of Football Jason Wilcox.

It is believed that Ashorth would take the position as Director of Football while Wilcox would become technical director, as per The Guardian.

To be a part of United's proposed re-structure will be extremely difficult to turn down, but as with Walker-Peters to Spurs, Saints will try to do everything in their power to keep hold of their Director of Football.

Chances of Southampton keeping Walker-Peters and Wilcox

Both Spurs and Manchester United have raided Southampton in the past.

Spurs have signed the likes of Garth Bale and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from there, and lured manager Mauricio Pochettino to White Hart Lane in 2014.

That same year, United signed left-back Luke Shaw and two years later, Morgan Schneiderlin joined him at Old Trafford.

Past transfers prove that the lure of such clubs is difficult to turn down.

Southampton will try their best to keep hold of two of their main assets both on and off the pitch, but any approach from the likes of Spurs and United will leave them in a uphill battle to do so due to the nature of both projects.