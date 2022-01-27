Tottenham and Charlton Athletic agree transfer

Charlton have acquired the England youth international Nile John until the end of the season, the club has confirmed.

The central midfielder is the Addicks’ third acquisition of the January window following the arrivals of Chuks Aneke and Juan Castillo.

Charlton currently find themselves stationed 14th in League One following an upsurge under new manager Johnnie Jackson, and they will hope that John can help continue their ascent up the table.

He is in line to make his debut at Portsmouth next Monday, before making his bow at The Valley the following weekend when Charlton lock horns with local rivals Wimbledon.

A highly-regarded prospect within North London, John has been with the Premier League giants since the age of seven and has represented England at various youth levels.

He made his professional debut in a Europa League showdown against Wolfsberg last term and has featured twice this year in Tottenham’s Europa Conference League campaign.

The 18-year-old comes with the advocacy of former Charlton manager Chris Powell, who was at the club’s training ground with John to help him settle in with his new surroundings.

Following the move, John told the club’s website: “I’m over the moon, I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’m really excited to get out there and play for the fans and the badge.

“Chris Powell is someone who I confide in- this connection with Charlton that he’s had and the history and how the fans have been, how the club is a unit, allowed me to feel more welcomed.

“I’m really grateful for Chris that we’ve got this connection, this link together.”

Current boss Jackson has gained appraisal for his footballing tuition of renowned International midfielders such as Conor Gallagher, Josh Cullen, Joe Aribo and Krystian Bielik during his coaching career, and John will hope to benefit in equal measure.

Jackson explained: “He is really excited to get going and we are excited to have him.

“We have seen him play and done our homework on him and for me personally having a relationship with Chris Powell, who is at Spurs now, I could tap into him and speak to him about the lad and just get a little more insight on him.

“Powelly was very complimentary of the boy both as a lad and as a player and said he will definitely come in and help us.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard added: “We have been very impressed with what we have seen while monitoring Nile.

“He is young, talented, energetic, creative and possesses a lot of attacking quality.

“I am looking forward to watching him playing for Charlton.”

The Verdict:

Given John’s glowing reputation, his arrival is bound to excite the Charlton faithful.

The club have garnered an impressive sense of recognition over the years for their ability to nurture and progress young loan players, and there is every chance that the same will happen with their latest pickup.

Spurs clearly envisage a long-term future for him, too, given the fact that he has received minutes in continental competition and has been afforded an opportunity to prove his worth on loan, so he will be vying to maximise this chance and use it as a springboard to build his young career.