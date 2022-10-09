Tottenham already eyeing transfer reunion with Sunderland player

Tottenham are already considering a move to re-sign left-back Dennis Cirkin from Sunderland, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Having come through the academy ranks at Spurs, Cirkin never made a senior appearance for the Premier League club, before being sold to Sunderland for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2021.

Since then, Cirkin has become a key figure for the Black Cats, making 49 appearances in all competitions for the club, helping them win promotion back to the Championship last season.

Now it seems as though that is already starting to see the 20-year-old attract a fair amount of attention from his former club.

According to this latest update, Tottenham are weighing up the possibility of re-signing Cirkin, and could make a bid to bring him back to North London.

It is thought that Spurs are planning to watch the left-back before the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

However, it has also been suggested that this could be part of a plan to sign the defender, and then sell him on for a higher fee.

Can you get 100% on this quiz of some of Sunderland's best ever goalscorers?

1 of 25 What year was Kevin Phillips born? 1970 1973 1976 1979

Cirkin signed a three-year contract with Sunderland when he joined the club, meaning his future at the Stadium of Light is secure until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The Verdict

This does feel like something of a surprising link to have emerged at this moment in time.

If Spurs were to bring Cirkin back to the club so quickly, likely for a higher fee than they sold him for, it would raise questions about the decision to allow him to move to Sunderland in the first place.

There could also be some questions about whether the left-back would be ready to make the step up to that level, given he has only ever played a handful of games in the Championship, let alone the Premier League.

With that in mind, this could be a risky move for Tottenham for a few reasons, while Sunderland will no doubt be hopeful the interest does not materialise, considering Cirkin’s importance to their side.