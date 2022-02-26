Tottenham ahead of Everton and West Ham in queue for EFL talent, potential advantage outlined

Tottenham are reportedly right at the front of the queue, which includes Everton and West Ham United, for Bristol City’s teenager Alex Scott, who is said to have supported the north London club when he was growing up.

The 18-year-old has turned heads with his emergence at Ashton Gate this season, quickly becoming one of the first names on Nigel Pearson’s team sheet and controlling games from midfield.

Everton, Leicester City, and West Ham have all been touted with an interest ahead of the summer and it seems they’re not the only top flight club keen.

According to London World, senior Spurs scout Peter Braund was sent to Ashton Gate recently to run the rule over Scott and has watched him for England U19s previously.

The report claims that the north London club are right at the front of the queue for the teenager and it seems they have an added advantage as it is understood he supported them as a child.

Prizing him away from the Robins may not be cheap, however, as Scott signed a new deal in August that runs until 2025.

The Verdict

It appears Spurs are the latest club to join the queue for City’s star on the rise, who is looking increasingly likely to be on the move this summer.

They famously missed out on Jack Grealish but Scott has been dubbed the ‘Guernsey Grealish’ due to similarities in their playstyles and on-field appearance.

That the teenager was a fan of the club growing up is an added advantage and surely one that they’ll look to utilise should a bidding war break out.

He looks a player with a ridiculously high ceiling, given he’s already producing regular man-of-the-match performances in the Championship.