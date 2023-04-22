Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Ipswich Town starlet Calum Logan.

According to Football Insider, the 16-year-old is set for a switch to White Hart Lane at the end of the season, having agreed a scholarship deal with the club.

The defender will join the youth ranks of the Premier League side for the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign.

Who is Calum Logan?

Logan has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances at underage level.

The youngster has featured at U18 level for the Tractor Boys and has caught the attention of many scouts with how well he has played.

He has also earned recognition at international level, earning a first cap for England in November 2022.

This is part of a strategy by the north London club to bolster their ranks at youth level, with a number of high profile moves already either completed or in the works.

Logan is set to join the likes of Herbie James and Will Lankshear as big money signings for the academy, with Birmingham City’s Rico Browne also being scouted as a potential prospect.

The centre back will be just the latest young talent to join the club, as the look to continue to build a reputation for offering players a pathway to first team football from youth level having promoted the likes of Harry Kane, Oliver Skipp, Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga to senior level in recent years.

Is Calum Logan good enough to play in the Premier League?

Logan will be a long-term project for the club, and will be developed as part of the youth team over the next few years to prepare him for life in the top flight.

It remains unknown what kind of compensation Ipswich will receive as part of this move, but the League One side will earn a transfer sum for developing the talented youngster.

Ipswich are currently competing for promotion to the Championship, with Kieran McKenna’s side looking to earn a top two finish in the coming weeks.

Is this a good move for Logan?

Tottenham have a mixed track record of promoting young players into the first team, as well as offering young EFL stars a route to top flight football.

While some talented players have come through the academy, others have struggled to develop into important figures in the squad once promoted to the first team.

Logan’s development may yet depend on who is ultimately the manager of Tottenham for the next few years, as recent coaches like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte have tended to shy away from promoting youth.

But this push to improve the standard of the academy talent shows a clear intention from Spurs to garner a stronger reputation for producing high profile young players, so this could prove a smart move for Logan in the long-run.