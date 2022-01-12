Tottenham (0)0-1(3) Chelsea: FLW report as Blues clinch Carabao Cup final spot

Tony Rudiger’s first-half goal helped Chelsea secure their place in the Carabao Cup final with a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur in north London tonight, with Antonio Conte’s side left rueing VAR’s intervention.

Without the technology, Spurs likely would have had a goal and two penalties but all three decisions – rightfully – went against them and they were unable to turn around the 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

Chelsea could, and perhaps should, have put the game to bed at Stamford Bridge last week but there was certainly hope for their London rivals heading into the second leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Conte lamented his side’s poor start in the first leg in the programme notes and though Spurs’ resolve lasted 15 minutes longer this time around, they found themselves in a first-half deficit once again.

Pierluigi Gollini did well to deny Romelu Lukaku after 11 minutes but the Italian goalkeeper was at fault for Rudiger’s opener seven minutes later.

Gollini – given the nod over captain Hugo Lloris – came out to claim an inswinging corner but couldn’t get any contact with the ball, which cannoned off the German defender’s back, off the bar, and into the net.

The home support would have to wait 13 minutes for a response and it was their captain on the night that nearly pulled them level just after the hour mark.

Chelsea had kept them pinned in their own half since the goal but the hosts won a corner after a slick bit of passing play and Davison Sanchez’s flick-on arrived at the back post just fractions of a second before a sliding Harry Kane.

Eight minutes later, Spurs came within inches of another golden chance to equalise.

Rudiger nearly went from hero to villain when he brought down Piere-Emile Højbjerg on his way into the box but after much deliberation, VAR ruled the challenge outside the box and the resulting free-kick was nodded behind by Chelsea’s number two, whose influence on the game at both ends was impossible to ignore in the first half.

Where nothing had fallen for them in the opening 45, Spurs would need everything to after the break – with three goals needed just to take the game to extra time.

Conte’s side may have finished the first half strongly but they were barely given a kick in the initial stages of the second with Chelsea’s domination of possession and territory suffocating the hosts.

That was until some Kane brilliance sparked them back into life as we approached the hour mark but VAR would twice halt Spurs’ comeback in its tracks.

In the 56th minute, referee Andre Marriner awarded the hosts a penalty after Lucas Moura, bursting into the box to latch onto a chance created by some of the England skipper’s brilliant footwork, had been felled by Kepa Arrizabalga but it was rightfully overturned as the replay showed the keeper had clearly got the ball first with his outstretched foot.

Kane had the ball in the net himself four minutes later but once again VAR came to Chelsea’s rescue, this time ruling the 28-year-old offside after he’d been gifted an opportunity by some sloppy play at the back from the Blues.

Spurs were unable to recover from those disappointments and try as they might, they were unable to test Arrizabalaga further – bar a Ryan Sessegnon effort deep into the six minutes of stoppage time.

With each passing moment, the task facing the north London club looked increasingly hopeless and by the time the final whistle was blown, the result had appeared beyond doubt for some time.

The focus now shifts to Anfield tomorrow, where Liverpool and Arsenal will look to land the initial blows in their semi-final.

FULL TIME: TOTTENHAM (0) 0 – 1 (3) CHELSEA