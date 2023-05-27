Ipswich Town are planning for life back in the Sky Bet Championship, after outstripping Sheffield Wednesday in League One's race for automatic promotion in 2022/23.

Kieran McKenna's side finished runners-up to Plymouth Argyle and are now planning for Championship football again for the first time since 2018/19.

Ipswich Town transfer news

Recruitment is, naturally, going to be very important for the Tractor Boys this summer as they aim to compete back in the second-tier.

It appears that there's focus on strengthening McKenna's attacking unit, too, with Football League World reporting this week that there's interest in Macaulay Langstaff of Notts County following his 42-goal haul in the National League.

One of Ipswich's former transfer targets, Jonson Clarke-Harris, also looks set to be available, having been placed on the transfer list at Peterborough United, despite a season where he's just scored 27 goals in League One.

Are Ipswich interested in a move for Clarke-Harris?

Stuart Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times has noted how Ipswich have considered a move for the 28-year-old "over the last few years" and it's not clear if there's genuine interest this summer.

However, news of Clarke-Harris finding himself on the transfer list at Peterborough has sparked some debate amongst Ipswich fans.

This fan questioned the striker's work rate and whether it would suit McKenna's style.

This fan wasn't impressed with Clarke-Harris' performances in the play-off semi-final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

This pair feel Ipswich's interest will be on a higher calibre of player.

One fan wasn't keen on the idea of Clarke-Harris in the Championship.

This fan pointed out that, stylistically, Clarke-Harris doesn't suit Ipswich.

This fan was as unconvinced as the rest.