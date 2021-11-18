‘Totally embarrassing’, ‘Evatt out’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent events

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their FA Cup first round loss against Stockport County as the Trotters lost 5-3 in the replay at Edgeley Park.

The National League side largely dominated proceedings and in the end prevailed as deserved winners in extra time in what was an entertaining end to end game.

It was a tough night Ian Evatt and his players and now they really have to pick the bones out of how they ended on the wrong end of an FA Cup upset.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the Bolton Wanderers faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance last night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Bolton were humbled by Stockport on what was a night to forget for the League One side.

Evatt out — Liam Scholes (@LiamScholes2) November 17, 2021

Congratulations stockport, fully deserved.

Totally embarrassing. Players and manager need to apologies for that shambles. This club need major investment with quality and wealth — Ant (@casson1983) November 17, 2021

To concede 5 against non league says just how bad we are at the back. — Jason Boardman (@JasonBoardman) November 17, 2021

Congratulations to @StockportCounty I have never come away from watching a defeat of my beloved Wanderers and been less upset than now. Congratulations. That was a classic cup tie, I will be supporting you at Rotherham to keep the cup magic rolling. — Paul Curran (@curran_78) November 17, 2021

Evatt has to go now. With all that’s gone on the past 2 months now this. It’s all on him! — gavin smith (@walsallwanderer) November 17, 2021

Defeated comfortably by a Non League side on tv in front of 3 million people A manager that sets up a team where there is no midfield control. A goalkeeper that doesn’t command his area and is as quiet as a mouse. Only one defender willing to put a shift in week in week out. — Tom Miller (@tommiller180) November 17, 2021

This team needs more than a rocket after that dross, january needs a defence coach at the top of the list & quick. — Johnathan Lancaster (@jj74bwfc) November 17, 2021

League 2 is definitely on the cards with a performance like that. One of the worst I’ve ever seen. Credit to Stockport. Thoroughly deserved their win. — Chris Charlson (@CoCharlson) November 17, 2021