Bolton Wanderers

‘Totally embarrassing’, ‘Evatt out’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans react to recent events

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to their FA Cup first round loss against Stockport County as the Trotters lost 5-3 in the replay at Edgeley Park. 

The National League side largely dominated proceedings and in the end prevailed as deserved winners in extra time in what was an entertaining end to end game.

It was a tough night Ian Evatt and his players and now they really have to pick the bones out of how they ended on the wrong end of an FA Cup upset.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for the Bolton Wanderers faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance last night.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Bolton were humbled by Stockport on what was a night to forget for the League One side.


