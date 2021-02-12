Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Totally embarrassing’, ‘Disgrace’ – Many QPR fans react to key club update

Published

7 mins ago

on

Queens Park Rangers’ Championship visit to Rotherham on Saturday has been postponed due to the weather, the South Yorkshire outfit have confirmed.

In a statement on their website, the Millers revealed that their New York Stadium pitch has frozen over and is therefore deemed unplayable, with a risk of player safety.

The pitch underwent an inspection from an EFL official earlier on Friday, but later this afternoon the game was called-off.

It’s a frustrating situation for Mark Warburton, whose side have been in outstanding league form in 2021, and moved five points clear of relegation following last Saturday’s win over Blackburn.

Rangers have managed to beat Luton, Cardiff and Watford this year, and would’ve been hoping to continue their ever-growing momentum in Yorkshire.

However, QPR’s trip to the Millers will be postponed until at least the end of March – with fixtures in each of the next five midweek periods in this congested campaign.

Warburton’s team return to action on Wednesday when they host West London rivals and second-tier leaders Brentford at Loftus Road.

But here’s how a frustrated Rangers faithful reacted on Twitter to their meeting with Rotherham losing out to the weather:


