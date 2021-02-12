‘Totally embarrassing’, ‘Disgrace’ – Many QPR fans react to key club update

Queens Park Rangers’ Championship visit to Rotherham on Saturday has been postponed due to the weather, the South Yorkshire outfit have confirmed.

In a statement on their website, the Millers revealed that their New York Stadium pitch has frozen over and is therefore deemed unplayable, with a risk of player safety.

The pitch underwent an inspection from an EFL official earlier on Friday, but later this afternoon the game was called-off.

It’s a frustrating situation for Mark Warburton, whose side have been in outstanding league form in 2021, and moved five points clear of relegation following last Saturday’s win over Blackburn.

Rangers have managed to beat Luton, Cardiff and Watford this year, and would’ve been hoping to continue their ever-growing momentum in Yorkshire.

However, QPR’s trip to the Millers will be postponed until at least the end of March – with fixtures in each of the next five midweek periods in this congested campaign.

Warburton’s team return to action on Wednesday when they host West London rivals and second-tier leaders Brentford at Loftus Road.

But here’s how a frustrated Rangers faithful reacted on Twitter to their meeting with Rotherham losing out to the weather:

WE play in the 2nd tier of English football and teams like @OfficialRUFC still have frozen pitches????

Cant we just play it at a neutral venue or just unfreeze the pitch, theres still 27 hours until the game 🤦‍♂️ — NJWFC (@njwfc) February 12, 2021

In this day and age, they should forfeit the 3 points! 😱 #QPR — malcolm jacobus (@maljacqpr) February 12, 2021

Their stadium a fairly new stadium?? Where on earth is their under soil heating? They should be fined by the league. Totally embarrassing. — Paulos (@Paulos0987) February 12, 2021

Rotherham are a joke, championship team with a newish staduim should be able to cope when it gets cold. — Archie (@Amtj2003) February 12, 2021

Absolute embarrassment that a team in the second tier of English football has a match postponed for this reason. Tinpot Sunday league special. — Tay Hart (@TayJay_69) February 12, 2021

Go play it at a neutral venue then. This is a joke — QPRCDG🤙🏻 (@g97467221) February 12, 2021

Disgrace how many times did they allready have games canceled? — Lukinko19 (@7Lukinko) February 12, 2021

Ruined my weekend — Micky (@superhooperfc) February 12, 2021

Joke of a club — lharco (@lharco321) February 12, 2021

How embarrassing is that grounds 9 years old and ain’t even got under soil heating — Dean Hunter (@dean_hunter17) February 12, 2021