‘Totally disrespectful’, ‘That’s why we are in a mess’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to controversial comments from key figure

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy claimed Accrington Stanley ‘play like a non-league team’ after they beat the Tractor Boys yesterday.

The new signing was hugely influential as Paul Cook’s side hammered Doncaster 6-0 in the week, a result which many hoped would kickstart their season.

However, they couldn’t build on that, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Stanley, who dominated the second half against the Suffolk side.

Speaking after the game, Cook made no excuses as he criticised the team, whilst Morsy told the East Anglian Daily Times that they weren’t good enough as well.

But, he was far from complimentary about the style of play used by John Coleman’s side, as he described them as ‘horrible’ and compared their approach to a ‘non-league team’.

Whilst Morsy insisted he meant no disrespect, some Ipswich fans felt this attitude sums up why they’re struggling, as they should’ve known what to expect against an Accrington side that have been at this level for years.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

Thought he was referring to #ITFC when I first read the headline. Shows a complete lack of respect for Accrington Stanley though. — Andy Wright (@abjwright) October 3, 2021

What – you mean "We're Ipswich Town and we shouldn't have to play against teams like that"?

I guess that's our problem summed up right there – you have to earn the right to not have to play teams like that, not blame them for you being unable to compete with them

10x Better 😂😂 — Mick Lumley (@MickLum) October 3, 2021

Totally disrespectful to a club with a tenth of our budget, no wonder loads of clubs don't like us. Take the defeat and move on. — Paul (@paulwhitmore98) October 3, 2021

That's the league…and that's why we are in a mess and will not get out of this league…wake up and coffee springs to mind — Graham Saffery (@GrahamSaffery) October 3, 2021

With attitudes like this in the #ITFC ranks, I will stick to the far more welcoming, humble and enjoyable world of non-league thanks. Accrington should take the non league comparison as a sign they are a club that hasn’t lost its soul. — Daniel Manning (@Lev_Head_Dan) October 3, 2021

With characters like that it’s no wonder #itfc are struggling in this league — Will Vince (@x6_vincey) October 3, 2021

Good learn from it — billy hall (@billyha19647419) October 3, 2021