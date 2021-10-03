Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ipswich Town

‘Totally disrespectful’, ‘That’s why we are in a mess’ – These Ipswich Town fans react to controversial comments from key figure

Published

15 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy claimed Accrington Stanley ‘play like a non-league team’ after they beat the Tractor Boys yesterday.

The new signing was hugely influential as Paul Cook’s side hammered Doncaster 6-0 in the week, a result which many hoped would kickstart their season.

However, they couldn’t build on that, as they suffered a 2-1 loss against Stanley, who dominated the second half against the Suffolk side.

Speaking after the game, Cook made no excuses as he criticised the team, whilst Morsy told the East Anglian Daily Times that they weren’t good enough as well.

But, he was far from complimentary about the style of play used by John Coleman’s side, as he described them as ‘horrible’ and compared their approach to a ‘non-league team’.

Whilst Morsy insisted he meant no disrespect, some Ipswich fans felt this attitude sums up why they’re struggling, as they should’ve known what to expect against an Accrington side that have been at this level for years.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


