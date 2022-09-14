“Totally different world” – Leeds United monitoring EFL manager as potential Jesse Marsch successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been suggested that Leeds United’s director of football Victor Orta has earmarked the club’s next potential manager.

Planning for life after Jesse Marsch has already begun, even though the American is still in the early days of his tenure at Elland Road.

Ryan Lowe was highlighted as a potential replacement down the road by Sky Sports commentator Gary Weaver, via Deepdale Digest.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on if the Preston North End boss would be ready to make the step up to the Premier League…

Toby Wilding

It does feel as though Lowe could be a solid option for Leeds in the future.

Admittedly, there may be some concerns about his lack of previous experience in the Premier League, but that is not something that has hampered other managers in the past.

Indeed, Lowe has always coped well when making the step up a division as a manager, be that from League Two to League One with Plymouth, and then in stepping up to the Championship with Preston, where he has made North End a competitive side on what is likely to be one of the smaller budgets in the division.

That could arguably mean he would be a decent fit at Leeds, especially given his style of play and approach would likely go down well at Elland Road, meaning his name could be one that is indeed worth keeping in mind for the club when it comes to potential future appointments.

Declan Harte

Given Marsch is still just in at Leeds and is doing well enough to keep him in the job for another while yet, this may not come to fruition for some time.

But if he had to step in right now, it would be a big task for him to take over at Leeds.

He has done extremely well since taking charge at Preston and has turned the team into credible play-off challengers.

9 quiz questions about Preston North End’s stadium – Can you score full marks?

1 of 9 When did Preston North End first play at Deepdale? 1910 1901 1878 1861

However, that jump up to the Premier League, and the resources at play at that level, is a totally different world.

There would be no time to settle in, especially in a period of such a condensed schedule.

He could be worth taking the risk on as he has a clear style of play that could appeal to this Leeds squad and he has performed well in the transfer market despite Preston’s limited budget, so he could prove to be a smart candidate for the club to be tracking at this time.

Sam Rourke

It’s no surprise to see Ryan Lowe getting admiring glances from teams higher up the footballing pyramid.

The 43-year-old is one of the most exciting young managers emerging from the EFL and impressed when in charge of Bury and his former Plymouth Argyle, ultimately guiding the Pilgrims to promotion to League One.

It’s still relatively early days for him at Preston with the manager only having one full summer to build the team he wants to compete in the Championship.

The signs have certainly been positive at Deepdale during his stint in charge of the Lancashire club so far and we’ll get a better gage of his credentials as a second tier manager a lot further into the campaign.

He deploys an exciting brand of attacking football focused on high-intensity and use of wing-backs, and it’s a style of football you’d imagine the Elland Road faithful would like to see.

For me though, we need to see evidence of Lowe delivering genuine success at PNE before any move to the Premier League comes to fruition, a spot in the play-offs for the Lilywhites this season would be viewed as an impressive feat for Lowe and his Preston side.