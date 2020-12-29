‘Total waste of time’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player’s departure edges closer

According to Goal, Nottingham Forest full-back Nicholas Ioannou is closing on a move away from the club.

Ioannou arrived at the City Ground on a three-year deal from APOEL in September, and has found game time hard to come by this season.

The 25-year-old started in each of Chris Hughton’s first four games in charge of the club, after replacing Sabri Lamouchi at the helm in October.

But after being sent off at Luton Town in a 1-1 draw, Yuri Ribeiro has replaced Ioannou and barely put a foot wrong at left-back.

Ioannou hasn’t played since the end of October, and has been left out of the squad in the last four Championship matches.

According to Cypriot media outlet Goal, Ioannou is set to join Greek side Aris Thessanoliki on loan, with the club set to have the option to buy.

Having only signed three months ago, Ioannou’s departure is a surprising one, and plenty of Forest fans have been reacting to the news…

