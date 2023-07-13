Luton Town's move for Birmingham City playmaker Tahith Chong could reportedly end up costing the newly-promoted Premier League side £10 million.

According to Florian Plettenberg from Sky Sports, the 23-year-old is on the verge of joining the Hatters in a deal that is guaranteed to be worth £5 million but could rise to double that with possible add-ons included.

Birmingham summer transfers

It's been a busy start to the summer for the Blues, who have wasted no time as they prepare for the 2023/24 Championship campaign and look to build on a positive first season under John Eustace.

Birmingham have signed forward Tyler Roberts from Leeds United, right-back Ethan Laird from Manchester United, and defensive midfielder Krystian Bielik from Derby County - all for initial six-figure sums.

Forward Koji Miyoshi has also joined the St Andrew's outfit on a free agent from Belgian Jupiler Pro League side Royal Antwerp.

It's not all been incomings, however, as Birmingham have sold young midfielder Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland in a multi-million-pound deal and it seems as though Chong is set to leave the club as well.

Tahith Chong latest

Luton have been linked with a move for the former Manchester United academy player throughout the summer window but look to be close to getting their man.

Sky Sports reported yesterday afternoon that the Hatters were closing in on Chong, who was undergoing a medical before sealing a £4 million move to Kenilworth Road.

Plettenberg followed up with another update on Wednesday evening and outlined the total cost of the deal between Birmingham and Luton.

It is understood that the 23-year-old completed his medical yesterday and that an announcement is expected soon.

Blues will be receiving £5 million guaranteed as part of the sale but could end up with double that as the total cost can rise to £10 million with possible add-ons included.

What is Tahith Chong's contract situation?

Chong signed a four-year deal at St Andrew's when he joined from Man United last summer.

With three years still left to run on his contract, it's no surprise that Birmingham have managed to negotiate a good fee for the Dutchman.

What will Man United receive from the sale of Tahith Chong?

Blues paid £1.5 million to make Chong's loan permanent last summer, which means they stand to make a sizeable profit on him after just one season.

However, The Athletic has reported that United do have a 25% sell-on clause, which means that the Old Trafford outfit will be due £1.25 million - assuming Plettenberg is correct about the value of the total deal.

John Eustace on Tahith Chong exit

Eustace confirmed that the 23-year-old was set to join Luton yesterday.

He told Birmingham Live: "I believe so. He’s come in and he’s been fantastic. He’s really developed throughout the season and in my opinion he’s developed really well.

“It’s what we want to do as a club, we want to develop the player. When we sign players we want them to move into the Premier League. We want them to showcase themselves and he’s done that - it’s all part of what we do. That’s two players we’ve sold this year and it allows the club to bring other players in and help us grow.”

Eustace added: “I’m sure it will be (reinvested),” Eustace added. “We need to bring players in so hopefully that will help us to do that.”