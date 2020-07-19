‘Total disgrace’, ‘Absolutely disgusting’ – Loads of Huddersfield fans slam major club decision

Huddersfield Town have announced they have today relieved head coach Danny Cowley of his duties, while assistant manager Nicky Cowley has also left the club with immediate effect.

The Cowley brothers guided Huddersfield to a fine 2-1 win over promotion-chasing West Brom on Friday night – with this result sealing their Championship status for next term – but it did not convince the Terriers’ hierarchy to keep them on at the club.

Cowley now departs the John Smith’s Stadium with the club having all but secured their survival ahead of the final day of the season, with Huddersfield having won 13 of their 38 matches since he was installed as Jan Siewert’s replacement in September.

The 41-year-old departed his previous role at Lincoln City to take over from the German who had overseen a dismal start to the campaign, but it appears Cowley has done enough to ensure the Yorkshire club will be plying their trade in the second tier next term.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield have taken the decision to remove Cowley from his position with immediate effect, and they took to Twitter to confirm the news on Sunday afternoon:

📝 #htafc has today relieved Danny Cowley of his duties as Manager. Assistant Manager Nicky Cowley will also depart the Club immediately. — Huddersfield Town (@htafc) July 19, 2020

Plenty of Huddersfield supporters responded to the announcement by questioning the club’s rationale behind the surprising decision, while others claimed they are fearing for the Terriers’ future following Cowley’s abrupt and untimely departure.

Here are some of the reactions to the decision…

Just had to check it wasn’t April 1st, I mean really?!?! — Matthew Kaye (@MatthewK95) July 19, 2020

Surely we have someone else lined up?!? If not, this is a ridiculous decision. Thanks any Danny and Nicky you did what we asked and kept us up 🤝 — Tommy Dunne (@TommyDHTFC) July 19, 2020

this just feels short-sighted, unless theres a proven/top manager waiting in the wings. — Matt N (@nut00003) July 19, 2020

What an utter joke of a club we are — Dr. Drake Ramoray (@theheadfather) July 19, 2020

Total disgrace. I genuinely fear for the future of the club, its being run so badly. Who on earth will take the job on now? — chris pickersgill (@kingofchops) July 19, 2020

Absolutely disgusting… kept us up and get sack.. sacked for having ambition!! — Wayne france (@waynedf1982) July 19, 2020

My Initial thought is that this is completely wrong, the Cowley bros were given a thankless task with a majority of a squad that didn’t want to be there… thank you both for your efforts👏🏻👏🏻, I’m sorry the club made the decision. — A Oss (@ashy2203) July 19, 2020

fuming, we won’t get a better manager than this guy — 🇫🇷 (@parisiannn) July 19, 2020