Huddersfield Town

‘Total disgrace’, ‘Absolutely disgusting’ – Loads of Huddersfield fans slam major club decision

Published

14 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town have announced they have today relieved head coach Danny Cowley of his duties, while assistant manager Nicky Cowley has also left the club with immediate effect.

The Cowley brothers guided Huddersfield to a fine 2-1 win over promotion-chasing West Brom on Friday night – with this result sealing their Championship status for next term – but it did not convince the Terriers’ hierarchy to keep them on at the club.

Cowley now departs the John Smith’s Stadium with the club having all but secured their survival ahead of the final day of the season, with Huddersfield having won 13 of their 38 matches since he was installed as Jan Siewert’s replacement in September.

The 41-year-old departed his previous role at Lincoln City to take over from the German who had overseen a dismal start to the campaign, but it appears Cowley has done enough to ensure the Yorkshire club will be plying their trade in the second tier next term.

Nevertheless, Huddersfield have taken the decision to remove Cowley from his position with immediate effect, and they took to Twitter to confirm the news on Sunday afternoon:

Plenty of Huddersfield supporters responded to the announcement by questioning the club’s rationale behind the surprising decision, while others claimed they are fearing for the Terriers’ future following Cowley’s abrupt and untimely departure.

Here are some of the reactions to the decision…


