Tosin starts: The predicted Fulham XI to face Derby on Wednesday evening

Fulham sit atop the Championship table heading into the midweek round of fixtures and they’ll be looking to make sure that remains the case for the rest of this season.

The Whites have had an excellent run of form in recent weeks with them winning game after game, scoring for fun and conceding very few.

Indeed, this all stems back from the end of the October international break where they beat QPR 4-1 and they’re certainly looking hard to beat right now.

Derby County have that task in front of them tomorrow night, then, and this is the XI we could see Fulham name for what’s set to be a chilly evening at Craven Cottage:

The front four all bagged at the weekend so could remain the same, though the likes of Bobby Decordova-Reid would hardly be a surprising returnee to the starting line-up after being given a bit of a rest at the weekend following the international break.

In midfield, Jean Michael Seri is another player who could well return to the middle of the park, to likely partner either Tom Cairney or Harrison Reed, whilst the defence largely picks itself right now barring one likely change.

Tosin Adarabioyo’s suspension came to an end at the conclusion of the Barnsley game so is back available, and so we could see him come in to replace Michael Hector – though he has done well in recent weeks it must be said.

Certainly, Fulham’s squad is looking pretty untouchable and whatever side gets named tomorrow night, you would expect it to emerge victorious.

