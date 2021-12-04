Tosin Adarabioyo reacts to landmark Fulham breakthrough

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has taken to his personal Instagram account to celebrate him scoring his first goal for the club to help them secure a 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Marco Silva’s side went into their Friday night clash with the Cherries aiming to pick up a win that would have taken them four points clear of Bournemouth in the race for automatic promotion. While it was also a chance form them to secure a victory against former boss Scott Parker, who left Craven Cottage for the Cherries in the summer.

Despite dominating in the game for large periods and racking up over 20 attempts on goal, Fulham looked like they would fall to a fourth defeat in the Championship this season with Bournemouth 1-0 ahead with just six minutes remaining at Craven Cottage.

However, second-half substitute Tom Cairney picked out an excellent delivery for Adarabioyo to head home an equalising goal that Fulham’s pressure had merited with six minutes of normal time remaining. That was the defender’s first goal for the club following his arrival from Manchester City in October 2020.

The draw with Bournemouth keeps Fulham top of the Championship table by a point and also means that they extended their unbeaten run in the league to ten matches. Adarabioyo’s effort against the Cherries could well be looked back on at the end of the campaign as a crucial moment for Silva’s side.

1 of 26 1) The John Smith’s Stadium? Yes No

Following the win against Bournemouth, Adarabioyo took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his involvement in their equalising goal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tosin Adarabioyo (@tosinadarabioyo)

The verdict

Adarabioyo has been a very strong performer for Fulham this season with some of his defensive performances, so it was brilliant for him to get some acclaim for making an impact at the other end of the field with a well-taken header against Bournemouth on Friday night.

Aleksander Mitrovic has been scoring goals for fun for Fulham this season in the Championship, but the Serbian forward has not scored a goal more important than the one that Adarabioyo managed against Bournemouth. That header could be worth a lot to Silva’s side come the end of the campaign as it keeps them top of the table.

It has always looked like Adarabioyo has the potential to be more of a threat from set-pieces for Fulham and he did score three times during his loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the 2019/20 season. Therefore, it was good to finally see him make his mark in the final third for Silva’s side and he could get a few more before the season finishes.