Tosin Adarabioyo reacts to Fulham’s ruthless goalscoring form

Fulham have scored an incredible 19 goals in their last three matches in the Championship.

The Cottagers have looked imperious in thrashing Reading, 7-0, Bristol City, 6-2, and Birmingham City, 6-2, and sending a statement to the rest of the division in the process.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic did not get on the scoresheet in Tuesday evening’s demolition of Lee Bowyer’s Blues and thus demonstrating the strength of Marco Silva’s attacking options.

Fulham may have been a little disgruntled to concede two goals and not keep a clean sheet to go alongside the outstanding attacking display, but with both of the Blues’ goals coming from unlikely long range efforts, they always felt comfortable and in control.

Tosin Adarabioyo took to Instagram to underline the achievement of Fulham’s last three performances.

He posted: “THIS TEAM! @FulhamFC.”

“19 goals in 3 games you know!”

Fulham have built a five point gap on second placed Bournemouth and taken their goals scored column to 70 after just 26 matches.

Fabio Carvalho has returned to the first team picture to devastating effect in recent weeks and he added a very impressive brace at Craven Cottage on Tuesday evening.

Focus will be slowly switching onto achieving survival in the Premier League next season, but for now there are 20 league games remaining for Championship fans to marvel at the Cottagers’ attacking combinations.

On paper it is arguably the greatest Championship squad of all time and it does pose questions around how Scott Parker was only able to attain 28 points in the top-flight last term.

Mitrovic is of course the standout, but the contributions of Harry Wilson and Neeskens Kebano in wide areas have been of quality that is comfortably above the second tier.

They travel to Stoke City before welcoming Blackpool and Millwall to the Cottage, of which will be a very intimidating prospect for opposition teams after Reading, Bristol City and Birmingham’s hammerings.

Adarabioyo will be a huge player in ensuring Fulham do not suffer another humiliating relegation next season and is improving at a rapid rate at 24.