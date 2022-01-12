Tosin Adarabioyo reacts to Fulham’s 7-0 thumping of Reading FC

Fulham returned to Championship action for the first time since 20th December in some style to put Reading to the sword to a 7-0 scoreline on Tuesday evening. Harry Wilson pounced on an early defensive error to open the scoring with Aleksandar Mitrovic doubling the Cottagers’ lead from 12 yards in the first half. An onslaught ensued in the second period as the Royals had no answer to Fulham’s attacking quality and clinical finishing. A night to forget, just after it was a weekend to forget for Reading compounding the misery of their 2-1 defeat to National League North side Kidderminster Harriers in the FA Cup third round. Centre back and scorer of the sixth goal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, Tosin Adarabioyo took to Instagram to express his emotions after the statement victory. He wrote: “Back like we never left. “What a game to get back to league football action. 7-0 win, away from home, clean sheet and another goal!”

Fulham are still one point off of top spot but have a game in hand over Bournemouth at the summit.

This was an emphatic way to end a five game winless run that ended 2021 for Marco Silva’s men, silencing any doubters of their automatic promotion credentials.

The Verdict

There are not many sides that record more than one 7-0 victory in a season but the Cottagers have done it, doubling up after their triumph at Blackburn Rovers in early November.

Blackburn have responded brilliantly with seven wins and two draws in the nine league games that have followed, Veljko Paunovic could utilise that example in looking to pick his squad up after the humiliating defeat.

At their best, Fulham have looked head and shoulders the best team in the Championship this season it will be whether they can ensure complacency does not come into their game in the second half of the campaign that ensures a position in the top two.

Mitrovic moved to 24 goals on the night and is now just eight off of breaking Ivan Toney’s record of 31 league strikes in a single campaign.