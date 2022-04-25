Tosin Adarabioyo reacts after Fulham form recognised at EFL awards

Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo revealed his delight after he was named in the Championship Team of the Year.

It’s an honour to receive this award, along with some of my teammates, after a great season! @FulhamFC 💫 pic.twitter.com/YlMVMxYNYF — Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) April 25, 2022

The centre-back has been a regular for Marco Silva’s men this season, impressing with his physicality as well as his ability on the ball in how he brings it out from the back and starts attacks.

Therefore, it was perhaps no surprise to see the former Manchester City man was recognised for his displays as he was one of four Cottagers players to make the best XI.

As you would expect, Adarabioyo was pleased with his selection, as he took to Twitter to send a message following the awards night.

“It’s an honour to receive this award, along with some of my teammates, after a great season!”

The Londoners have already won promotion to the Premier League and the next step for Adarabioyo and his teammates will be to secure the title, something which seems inevitable given the advantage they hold over second-placed Bournemouth.

Silva’s men are back in action tomorrow night when they take on Nottingham Forest.

The verdict

Fulham have been outstanding this season, so it’s no surprise to see that the Team of the Year included several players from the group.

Adarabioyo was one of those and it’s not an inclusion that will spark much debate given how good he has been.

It’s a nice bonus for the defender after what has been a great season all round, with the next target to ensure they wrap up the Championship title, which seems as though it will be a matter of time.

