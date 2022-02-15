Tosin Adarabioyo posts cheeky message about Fulham goal

Tosin Adarabioyo has been one of Fulham’s most solid players this year in a team which has shone brightly and stormed to the top of the Championship table.

Whilst players like Aleksandar Mitrovic are getting most of the headlines, it’s players like the defender who are also continually putting in the groundwork and being solid at the back to ensure the entire team is up to scratch.

The 24-year-old has featured heavily this year, playing in 26 league games and bagging two goals and an assist along the way. He’s helped form a solid backline for the Cottagers and has really come into his own at Craven Cottage now since his move there back in 2020.

The former Man City graduate was really at the races during his side’s 6-2 demolition job of Bristol City and during that clash, he managed to bag himself an assist for Neeskens Kebano’s goal.

That strike has since gone on to win Fulham’s Goal of the Month award – and after announcing it on Twitter, Adarabioyo was quick to chip in with his verdict on the finish.

Rather than highlight the strike itself, the defender responded to claim some credit for what was a superb assist from the defender. After a ball into the box, the centre-back rose highest to get his head onto it and forced it into the path of his teammate, who then coolly slotted it away.

Whilst the defender doesn’t get in on the action at the other end of the field much, he will be happy to try and do more in the final third like that going forward.

The Verdict

Tosin Adarabioyo has been exceptional for Fulham this year and if they aren’t promoted – which does seem likely at this point – then there will certainly be teams sniffing around him.

Considering his age and the level he is performing at already, it would be a real surprise to see him in the Championship again next season. He is already proving to be one of the best defenders in a team which is arguably the best in the league.

He has not got a lot left to prove in the second tier and the next logical step for the youngster is to move on up to the top flight. There will be plenty of admirers willing to help him in that quest but the Cottagers will no doubt be hoping that the Premier League challenge can come via them.

They’re going the right way about it and if the centre-back continues to put in the shifts for them at the back, then they will certainly be looking at automatic promotion come the end of the campaign.