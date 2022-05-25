Tosin Adarabioyo issues message to Jean Michael Seri following Fulham release

Tosin Adarabioyo has issued a message to fellow Fulham player Jean Michael Seri following the announcement that the midfielder would be leaving the club this summer.

The Cottagers released their retained list earlier this week, confirming that Seri would leave Craven Cottage at the end of his current deal, due to expire next month.

In response to the news, Fulham teammate Tosin Adarabioyo issued his fellow teammate well wishes for the future.

“JEAN MICHAEL SERI!” Adarabioyo wrote on Instagram.

“What a player and man.”

“I wish you all the best my brother!🙏🏾🤍.”

Jean Michael Seri joined Fulham in 2018 following their promotion to the Premier League under Slavisa Jokanovic.

In that first season at Craven Cottage, the Ivorian midfielder appeared 32 times in the Premier League as Fulham were relegated from the division.

Seri would spend the next two seasons on loan, but for 2021/22, Marco Silva kept him at the club, and as a result, the 30-year-old thrived.

Operating as a deep-lying midfielder, Seri was a key part of the Fulham side that were crowned Champions and won promotion to the Premier League, making 33 league appearances.

The Verdict

It’s quite surprising to hear that Fulham are parting ways with Jean Michael Seri this summer.

The Ivorian was an important cog in their machine in the Championship this campaign and thrived under Marco Silva.

Towards the end of the campaign, though, Seri saw his playing time gradually reduced following his return from the African Cup of Nations.

Perhaps, due to this, and the fact Fulham coped well without him, Silva feels that the club can better use their funds ahead of next season. Only time will tell.