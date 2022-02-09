Tosin Adarabioyo issues message as Fulham beat Millwall to stay on track

Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has taken to Twitter to express his delight about the clean sheet the Cottagers kept on Tuesday night as they claimed a 3-0 victory over London rivals Millwall.

Marco Silva’s men were in scintillating form coming into this tie, going unbeaten in their previous five league matches but perhaps being frustrated with the fact they were only able to secure a 1-1 draw against Blackpool at the end of last month in their previous Championship clash.

They had also suffered a 4-1 defeat away to Manchester City at the weekend in the FA Cup and were desperate to get back to winning ways, something they did as Aleksandar Mitrovic picked up a brace, scoring his second on the 50th-minute mark to make the points all but safe for the hosts.

And Bobby Decordova-Reid made sure of the home win in the 87th minute when he tapped home from Fabio Carvalho’s cross/shot, providing another confidence booster for the Jamaican international as Serbian Mitrovic took his league goal tally to 30 for the season.

It was also a good night for the Cottagers’ backline, keeping a much-needed clean sheet after failing to in their previous five competitive matches and ensuring the likes of Benik Afobe and Jed Wallace were unable to get on the scoresheet.

One man who played a big part in that was Adarabioyo, who posted on Twitter yesterday afternoon to toast his side’s latest victory.

He posted: “Boys delivered the goods last night!

“Happy with the clean sheet! Onto the weekend we go!”

Boys delivered the goods last night! Happy with the clean sheet! Onto the weekend we go! @FulhamFC ⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/FsZ5oA9ajK — Tosin Adarabioyo (@TosinAdarabioyo) February 9, 2022

The Verdict:

You have to commend the centre-back’s professionalism – because he will be champing at the bit to get back to the Premier League after being linked with a move away in the summer and judging by his performances – he doesn’t seem to be looking too far ahead.

In fairness, some of the Cottagers’ attacking performances have taken the pressure off the likes of Adarabioyo and Tim Ream – but their solidity in defence in some games has given them the platform and confidence to push forward more.

He may be an unsung hero when the season ends, with the spotlight firmly on the likes of Mitrovic, Carvalho and Harry Wilson, but he would have certainly earned his move back to the top tier if they are promoted this term.

It’s looking likely at this stage – but they can’t afford to take their foot off the gas now they’ve built up a clear gap between themselves and others in the promotion mix.

They will be firm favourites going into their next game against Hull City at the MKM Stadium following the Tigers’ recent losses – but they will be desperate to bounce back and that’s something Silva’s side will need to be wary of as they travel to Yorkshire.