Tosin Adarabioyo delivers three-word verdict on in-form Fulham teammate

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo has heaped praise on Aleksandar Mitrovic as the striker continued his fine start to the season in the 3-1 win over Swansea City last night.

Whilst Marco Silva’s side have been very impressive on the whole in the opening months of the campaign, there’s no doubting that Mitrovic has been the key man.

The Serbian international’s goals last night means he has scored ten in ten, carrying on the excellent form he has shown at this level over the years.

And, he’s certainly appreciated by all at Craven Cottage, with Adarabioyo taking to Twitter with a simple three word verdict on the target man as he put ‘Mitro’s on fire’.

The victory against the Swans got Fulham back on track after a few recent wobbles, and it lifts the side to third in the table and puts them two points behind the automatic promotion places.

The Londoners are back in action this weekend when they take on fourth placed Coventry City away from home in the early kick-off of the day.

The verdict

Mitrovic has been outstanding this season, with his goal return showing just how important he is to the team, so, all fans will agree with Adarabioyo’s assessment of his teammate.

Of course, the challenge for all connected to Fulham is to go on a consistent run to ensure they can jump into the top two over the coming weeks.

To do that, Adarabioyo is going to be crucial at the back and Mitrovic’s goals will be needed, and you would back him to maintain the excellent form he has been showing.

