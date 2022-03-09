Tosin Adarabioyo delivers three-word verdict after latest Fulham victory

Fulham continued their fine form as they beat Swansea City 5-1 away from home last night.

Whilst a Ryan Manning red card in the first half changed the game completely, it was still another ruthless display from Marco Silva’s men, even if the Portuguese coach wanted more from his team.

The result leaves the Cottagers 14 points clear of third place as they chase promotion, with a title win now seeming inevitable.

And, taking to Twitter, defender Tosin Adarabioyo sent a short message that summed up how things are for the Londoners right now, as he stated; ‘another three points’.

The former Manchester City man has been a regular for the Cottagers this season, starring with his commanding displays in central defence for the team as they seek an instant return to the Premier League.

That victory in Wales was a fourth successive win for Silva’s side, who are back in action against this weekend when they make the long trip to take on a Barnsley side that are struggling in the relegation zone.

Think you’re a hardcore Fulham fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cottagers quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1875 1877 1879 1881

The verdict

Fulham have been outstanding this season, with the side relentless in the way they are getting the wins and scoring goals.

With all that attacking power, it’s no surprise that the forward players are the ones who attract the headlines, but Adarabioyo has been equally as important tot the side in defence.

The challenge is now to ensure they do get over the line, which seems a formality, and Adarabioyo will hope to continue his fine form over the remainder of the campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.