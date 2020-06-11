Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Top work,’ ‘Righting the initial wrong’ – These Leeds fans are loving club update

Published

8 mins ago

on

After some initial criticism over their 19-22-year-old rebates for fans, Leeds United have issued their plans for the age group of season tickets, and it appears as though supporters are pleased with the new approach.

Leeds, like every other club, are having to find ways to give fans money back given the rest of the season is being played out behind closed doors.

Indeed, season ticket holders are most impacted given they pay up front for a whole campaign and those in the younger age brackets are obviously feeling the pinch most given it’s so often young people that suffer when an economy gets impacted.

Leeds, though, have outlined these features of their rebate package – as per their website – following supporter feedback:

– Crowdie

– £50 retail gift card

– LUTV streams for remaining nine games, home and away.

And, judging by the reaction from fans, it’s a welcome offer from the club.

Let’s take a look at what has been said as the Whites once again get something right in what has been such a testing time for all involved:


