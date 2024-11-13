Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes that Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough shouldn't worry about the prospect of finishing in an automatic promotion place after recent findings.

The pundit has assessed Middlesbrough who have recently begun to be more consistent in their play and more clinical in front of goal.

Michael Carrick's side sit just one point outside the play-offs and have scored nine goals in their last two games after convincing performances against QPR and Luton Town.

Pressure could certainly build on Carrick if promotion isn't achieved this season, or if they don't come close to the target they've set.

It will be interesting to see if Boro can kick on after the international break following impressive displays.

Don Goodman: "I wouldn't be panicking if I was Michael Carrick"

Goodman thinks highly of Carrick's regime and is adamant that the Boro boss doesn't need to switch his style if they are to fight for promotion.

He said via Gambling Zone: "Michael Carrick doesn't need to change anything! Without hesitation, Middlesbrough's performance levels are some of the best in the Championship. They create some brilliant chances but have struggled to put the ball in the back of the net at times and have dropped points through silly defensive mistakes.

"But what's encouraging is that they've scored nine goals in their last two games, and they could have had even more. They've generated the highest XG in the Championship, which shows how well they're playing. They have an XG of 28 but have only scored 23 goals, so they could have had at least five more goals than they currently do.

"I wouldn't be panicking if I was Michael Carrick. They just need to continue taking their chances and eradicate some of the sloppy errors.

"I wouldn't be giving up on an automatic promotion place at all. They've got to get in the top-six, first of all, but at this stage of the season they are playing so well, so there's no way I will rule them out of finishing in the top two. It would take a significant winning run, but have they got the ability to do that? Yes, absolutely they have."

Carrick's plan for promotion could excel after recent form

Many fans would've backed Boro to be around the promotion places before the season started, so it comes as no surprise they are now beginning to receive their plaudits.

Carrick has now entered his third year with Boro, so the hierarchy will no doubt be expecting a fight for promotion to go right to the wire this season.

Judging by the recent findings, you can see Boro beginning to build on something. No doubt the two convincing victories came against two struggling sides, but it does send a message to the rest of the league that Carrick's side are on their way up this season.

Finn Azaz is a key factor in Carrick's recent success. He's been consistent throughout this campaign, having created the second most chances in the division this season (39), and after his performance against Luton, he's found his way of getting involved in more goals by scoring them.

Finn Azaz's statistics in Boro's 5-1 win against Luton Town as per, FotMob FotMob Rating 9.2 Goals 2 Assists 1 Chances created 2 Passes into final third 10

Emmanuel Latte Lath is also beginning to hit his stride after back-to-back goals, as the Ivorian has struggled to so far replicate his form of his first season with Boro, but his fortunes might be beginning to change.

Other elements also show that Ben Doak is emerging as a vital player for Carrick this season, looking impressive on loan from Liverpool on the right-wing.

The new evidence coming to light looks good for Carrick and Middlesbrough, and they might be on the right track to achieving their end goal.