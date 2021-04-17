‘Top stuff’, ‘Like this’ – These Watford fans react to confirmed teams news for Luton clash

Watford will be looking to pick up another important three points in the battle for Championship promotion on Saturday afternoon, as they make the short trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

The Hornets go into the game second in the Championship table, seven points clear of third placed Swansea with five games remaining, meaning victory here will represent another big step towards an immediate return to the Premier League.

Luton meanwhile, come into the game with nothing to play for, with the Hatters seemingly out of reach of both the play-off places and the relegation zone, having won three and lost two of their last five games.

Perhaps with that in mind, Watford manager Xisco Munoz has named a side that shows just a single change from the one that beat Reading 2-0 last time out, as Carlos Sanchez comes in for the injured Nathaniel Chalobah, while Tom Cleverley returns to the matchday squad with a place on the bench.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Watford fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

This makes me happy — Kevin Edgerton (@DadDancing123) April 17, 2021

Top stuff — super sarr (@WatfordWD18) April 17, 2021

Sanchez starting I think be great for him coyh — Martin Fletcher (@martinAndrew85) April 17, 2021

Come onnnnnnnn🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 — Lucy Atkins (@LucyAtkinsWFC) April 17, 2021

Clevs and Kabba on the bench 🤩 — Karen Barker 💙 (@Kiai_Kas) April 17, 2021

Like this. COYH. — Baldo (@stephenbaldwin2) April 17, 2021

Guessing Chalobah is injured. This is still the strongest team possible. — George Humphrey (@gedohu) April 17, 2021