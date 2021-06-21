‘Top signing’, ‘Poundland shopping again’ – Contrasting reactions from these West Brom fans as transfer link emerges

West Brom have been linked with Stoke City’s Sam Clucas as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

The midfielder has featured regularly for the Potters over the past few years when he has been fit but with the club trying to cut costs, he would be allowed to leave in the summer if the right deal comes along.

And, according to Football Insider, Albion are willing to pay around £3m for the 30-year-old.

With the Baggies midfield desperately lacking quality and depth, some fans are encouraged by this potential signing, particularly as Clucas has proven himself at this level in the past.

However, it wasn’t all positive, with some believing they should be able to find a better, younger option out there, particularly for the high-pressing game that potential new boss Valerien Ismael will adopt.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour from Twitter…

4 years too late — David Briscoe (@DavidBriscoe9) June 20, 2021

Oh dear, so overrated — Neil Stevens (@NeilStevensWoo1) June 20, 2021

No. We need younger there I think — Luke Stokes (@lukestokes84) June 20, 2021

Clucas is quality – will be top signing for the championship — Stride (@Stride75) June 20, 2021

A sensible move. Experienced and mobile which is more than can be said for RS and JL — PORTZD (@PORTZD2) June 20, 2021

Poundland shopping again — Christopher adcock (@Christo76302187) June 20, 2021

If Ismael comes I can't see it. Swear most of his players were U26 at Barnsley. Mowatt a far better and you get option. We already got sawyers and Livermore as experience. Now let's get some prime legs in midfield too — James (@James18209464) June 20, 2021