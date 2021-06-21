Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Top signing’, ‘Poundland shopping again’ – Contrasting reactions from these West Brom fans as transfer link emerges

Published

14 mins ago

on

West Brom have been linked with Stoke City’s Sam Clucas as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Championship.

The midfielder has featured regularly for the Potters over the past few years when he has been fit but with the club trying to cut costs, he would be allowed to leave in the summer if the right deal comes along.

And, according to Football Insider, Albion are willing to pay around £3m for the 30-year-old.

With the Baggies midfield desperately lacking quality and depth, some fans are encouraged by this potential signing, particularly as Clucas has proven himself at this level in the past.

However, it wasn’t all positive, with some believing they should be able to find a better, younger option out there, particularly for the high-pressing game that potential new boss Valerien Ismael will adopt.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the rumour from Twitter…


