Top Rotherham United target responds to Paul Warne replacement links

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has refused to rule out taking the Rotherham United job but indicated that he has “no intention of going anywhere”.

Paul Warne left the Millers to take charge at Derby County last week and the Championship side are now searching for a replacement.

Football League World exclusively revealed on Thursday that Ainsworth has always been Rotherham’s preferred managerial target to replace Warne.

Speaking on talkSPORT yesterday, the Wycombe manager responded to the speculation concerning his future and refused to close the door on a potential move to the Yorkshire club – though he made it clear that he has no plans to leave Adams Park.

He said (via Alex Crook): “Never say never. The chairman has always said if ever a team comes in for me, I’m free to speak but I have no intention of going anywhere and am very happy and settled at Wycombe.”

In the 10 years since Ainsworth was initially appointed Wycombe’s caretaker boss, the 49-year-old has taken them from League Two to the Championship despite operating on a tiny budget.

He pledged his commitment to the club despite the Chairboys’ defeat in the League One play-off final last season but they’ve endured a difficult start to the new campaign and sit 17th in the table.

The Verdict

Though Ainsworth has made it clear that he’s happy at Wycombe, his comments have certainly left the door open to a potential departure.

He’s been a fixture at Adams Park for more than a decade now but given Rotherham’s strong start to life back in the Championship and the Chairboys’ struggles, he may well feel as though now is the right time to leave.

You can understand why the Millers are keen on Ainsworth, who has worked wonders on a tiny budget and plays the direct, physical style of football that they may need to avoid relegation back to League One.

It’s going to be interesting to see how things play out.