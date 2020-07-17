Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘Top player’, ‘Rabbit in headlights’ – Many Leeds United fans divided on player’s cameo v Barnsley

Published

3 mins ago

on

Leeds United moved to within a point of promotion to the Premier League last night after a tight 1-0 win over Barnsley.

Leeds are only one point off securing a memorable, long-awaited return to the Premier League, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side may not even have to kick another ball to win promotion over the next couple of days.

In what was a tight, nervy affair at Elland Road, Leeds broke the deadlock as Michael Sollbauer put the ball into his own net on 28 minutes.

Do you know the nickname of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40

WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME?

Patrick Bamford attempted a pull-back for Helder Costa, but Sollbauer was unable to prevent himself from tapping into his own net amid pressure from the Portuguese attacker.

In the second-half, Barnsley came out of the blocks and piled the pressure on Leeds as they searched desperately for an equaliser, as the Tykes looked to ease their relegation fears.

On the hour mark, young defender Pascal Struijk came on to replace Jack Harrison in order to add more defenders to their back-line, in an attempt to try and nullify Barnsley’s threat.

Quite a daunting experience for the young centre-half, with the 20-year-old making just two first-team appearances before Thursday night, but he didn’t look fazed by the occasion at all.

Struijk headed and kicked away everything that came his way, and helped Leeds move closer to achieving their dreams.

Here, we take a look at Whites fans’ reactions to his performance…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Top player’, ‘Rabbit in headlights’ – Many Leeds United fans divided on player’s cameo v Barnsley

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: