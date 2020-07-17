‘Top player’, ‘Rabbit in headlights’ – Many Leeds United fans divided on player’s cameo v Barnsley

Leeds United moved to within a point of promotion to the Premier League last night after a tight 1-0 win over Barnsley.

Leeds are only one point off securing a memorable, long-awaited return to the Premier League, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side may not even have to kick another ball to win promotion over the next couple of days.

In what was a tight, nervy affair at Elland Road, Leeds broke the deadlock as Michael Sollbauer put the ball into his own net on 28 minutes.

Do you know the nickname of these 40 EFL clubs?

1 of 40 WHAT IS BARNSLEY'S NICKNAME? The Spikes The Tykes The Flights The Knights

Patrick Bamford attempted a pull-back for Helder Costa, but Sollbauer was unable to prevent himself from tapping into his own net amid pressure from the Portuguese attacker.

In the second-half, Barnsley came out of the blocks and piled the pressure on Leeds as they searched desperately for an equaliser, as the Tykes looked to ease their relegation fears.

On the hour mark, young defender Pascal Struijk came on to replace Jack Harrison in order to add more defenders to their back-line, in an attempt to try and nullify Barnsley’s threat.

Quite a daunting experience for the young centre-half, with the 20-year-old making just two first-team appearances before Thursday night, but he didn’t look fazed by the occasion at all.

Struijk headed and kicked away everything that came his way, and helped Leeds move closer to achieving their dreams.

Here, we take a look at Whites fans’ reactions to his performance…

Pascal Struijk appreciation tweet. A horrible, horrible game to be thrown into. Stood up and made a difference. #lufc pic.twitter.com/rpas91Lswt — DG 🦆 (@ellandduck) July 16, 2020

He definitely made a difference!!! Not a good one but a difference none the less!!! Bamford had more of an impact defensively in the second half than he did!!! — Gary Walsh (@GaryWalsh16) July 16, 2020

Watched a different 2nd half to me. He was hopeless, rabbit in the headlights. Bielsa had an off day with his subs today. We won though and thats wgat matters. — Mark Gavaghan (@GavaghanMark) July 16, 2020

Let’s be honest we all wondered what Bielsa was doing when he brought him on. 10 minutes later we could all see it. Management at its very best, putting your trust in a kid in one of our most important games for 16 years. — PaulMak (@pmak27) July 16, 2020

He started a bit nervous but did very well as he settled into the game. You can see why Bielsa put him in. Bielsa is the best at developing players. For him to put this kid into such an important game likely means the kid has a strong mind. #lufc — Rodrigo Sebastian (@RSebastian74) July 16, 2020

He’s a top top player. Watched him since he arrived for the u23s and raved about him. Think he could be as good as Ben white easily. Been hoping he’d get a chance, but not like that. So glad he showed what he can do. — Niall wright (@Niallwright5) July 16, 2020

Totally agree! Had a shakey 5 minutes when he came on but after that he did a massive job defensively. We just struggled getting the ball to stick up top with no Harrison or Costa as an outlet. — BD12White (@BD12White) July 16, 2020

Even more impressive is his 1st few touches was horrible,got caught and they had a chance,didn’t let it phase him. Very good after that — Mathew Walker (@mattywak) July 16, 2020

I don’t think it was fair to put him into a game like that! He’s not good enough IMO and not for premier league rabbit in headlights — Jamie Fields (@jfieldsy10) July 17, 2020

Agree. They stopped coming through the middle when he came on. Won every header and looked decent with his feet. The one ball to Alioski was quality. — bruno de vito (@bdv10) July 16, 2020