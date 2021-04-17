Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Top player’, ‘Missed you’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react to player’s message after win over Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town boosted their survival chances in the Championship, as they ran out 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest. 

Aaron Rowe scored their opener shortly before half-time, as the Terriers pounced on a wayward pass from Manchester United loanee James Garner, and Rowe fired home clinically past Brice Samba.

That lead was then doubled as Juninho Bacuna’s stunning strike found the back of the net, and Huddersfield held on to take an important three points from the match.

Carlos Corberan’s side are now sat 18th in the second-tier standings, and find themselves eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they turn their attentions to their final four matches of this year’s campaign.

Harry Toffolo returned to the Huddersfield team for the win over the Reds, and was evidently delighted to mark his return with three points from the game, having previously been ruled out of action through injury.

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Toffolo’s recent showing against Nottingham Forest, and it’s safe to say that the majority were pleased to see him return to action.

