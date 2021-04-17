‘Top player’, ‘Missed you’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react to player’s message after win over Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield Town boosted their survival chances in the Championship, as they ran out 2-0 winners over Nottingham Forest.

Aaron Rowe scored their opener shortly before half-time, as the Terriers pounced on a wayward pass from Manchester United loanee James Garner, and Rowe fired home clinically past Brice Samba.

That lead was then doubled as Juninho Bacuna’s stunning strike found the back of the net, and Huddersfield held on to take an important three points from the match.

Carlos Corberan’s side are now sat 18th in the second-tier standings, and find themselves eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they turn their attentions to their final four matches of this year’s campaign.

Harry Toffolo returned to the Huddersfield team for the win over the Reds, and was evidently delighted to mark his return with three points from the game, having previously been ruled out of action through injury.

So good to be back, 3 points and a clean sheet 🔵⚪️ — Harry Toffolo (@Harry_Toffolo) April 17, 2021

Plenty of Huddersfield Town supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Toffolo’s recent showing against Nottingham Forest, and it’s safe to say that the majority were pleased to see him return to action.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Toffolo back and we keep a clean sheet,coincident I think now, even if keogh did try and help them to score in the first half. — bob holness (@davidlynn12345) April 17, 2021

I love you so much mate. — Adam (@AGG1_) April 17, 2021

Oh how we’ve missed you Toff! Really glad to see you back on the pitch. — Dan (@ward__dan) April 17, 2021

We’re glad to have you back Toff. Top player — shel (@shelchenko) April 17, 2021

Well done toff! See how we’ve missed you in the team! — Nevo (@HTAFCYork) April 17, 2021

Never get injured again. — Cookie (@cooke_j29) April 17, 2021

We have missed you — Tom (@Tom91422707) April 17, 2021

missed you!! so glad you are back 🔥⚽️ — Liz htfc (@liz_htafc) April 17, 2021

An unexpected and most welcome return 👏 — Mark Harrison (@MarkHarrison15) April 17, 2021