‘Top player’ – Darren Bent issues West Ham United player claim after impressive EFL loan spell

West Brom will be eager to get back to winning ways with West Brom when they return to competitive action.

The Baggies are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Fulham with nine matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

But Slaven Bilic’s side are winless in their last two matches in the second tier, and will know that they need to put together a positive run of results if they’re to win promotion back into the Premier League this term.

One player that has played his part in their bid for promotion this season is West Ham United loanee Grady Diangana, who has caught the eye with a number of impressive showings.

The winger has scored five goals and been on hand to provide six assists in his 22 appearances for the Baggies this term, as they edge closer to a timely return into the top-flight.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former Sunderland and Spurs forward Darren Bent labelled Diangana as a ‘top player’, and insists that the Hammers are heading in the right direction by signing some impressive Championship talents.

“They’ve got the guy on loan at West Brom – Diangana – he’s another top, top player, he’s been brilliant for West Brom this season.

“It really surprised me in January that they didn’t take him back.

“He’s a top player and if that’s the route they’re going down – they bring him back, they brought Jarrod Bowen from Hull and he’s been an absolute revelation, if they can get him (Eze) from QPR as well, he’s been absolutely top drawer – I really like the direction they’re going in.”

The Verdict:

I think he’ll be playing his football on a regular basis in the Premier League in the future.

Diangana has shown that he can play to a high standard in the Championship with West Brom, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the Baggies were to make an effort to sign him on a permanent basis.

But West Ham are unlikely to want to sell him anytime soon, as he’s a player that could make a positive impact with the Hammers for years to come.

If West Ham can sign a few more top Championship players, it could be an interesting season next term for the club.