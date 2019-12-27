‘Top performance’, ‘Warrior’ – These Charlton fans react to performance of key man

Charlton Athletic ended their eleven game sequence without a win yesterday afternoon as they came back from behind to defeat Bristol City 3-2, in what was an entertaining encounter at The Valley.

Macauley Bonne’s second goal of the game drew the Addicks level in the 77th minute, with the eventual winner coming shortly afterwards, as 20-year-old wing back Alfie Doughty slotted home a tap-in in the six-yard box to put an end to Charlton’s barren run of form.

The win moves the South London side up to 17th, and the Addicks are now unbeaten in three games. The side now look forward to a trip away to Pride Park next Monday to take on Derby County.

Natural centre-back Deji Oshilaja continued in midfield for Charlton, and produced another assured display in the middle of the park.

This is what he had to say after the important win:

🎄Points @CAFCofficial .. Enjoy your evening people 😘😊 — Deji Oshilaja (@DejiOshilaja) December 26, 2019

Charlton fans were quick to offer praise to their key man on Twitter, and here is what they had to say in response to Oshilaja’s tweet…

Top performance Deji 👏🏻 See all you boys at derby Monday Night 🔴⚪️👏🏻 — daniel smith (@smith6093) December 26, 2019

You was great today 🙌 — owenc22 (@owencafc) December 26, 2019

You too big man, thanks for today mate, brought my Swedish family over for their first game and what a Christmas cracker it was, have yourself a great few days off, you lads deserve it 💯👌🏽 — Jaye Andrew Evans (@EvansEsquire) December 26, 2019

Great result today lads – onwards and upwards 👊💪❤️ #cafc — 🧬🧬Stew🧬🧬 (@AYEARFORHOPE) December 26, 2019

Thanks for working so hard today! — KSi (@missKSi) December 26, 2019

Enjoy your evening too. You all deserve it. #fightingaddicks — Steve Walkington (@stevieboy1970) December 26, 2019

Great game Deji. Warrior! — FF (@Foos_moFo) December 27, 2019