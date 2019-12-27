Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Top performance’, ‘Warrior’ – These Charlton fans react to performance of key man

Published

1 min ago

on

Charlton Athletic ended their eleven game sequence without a win yesterday afternoon as they came back from behind to defeat Bristol City 3-2, in what was an entertaining encounter at The Valley.

Macauley Bonne’s second goal of the game drew the Addicks level in the 77th minute, with the eventual winner coming shortly afterwards, as 20-year-old wing back Alfie Doughty slotted home a tap-in in the six-yard box to put an end to Charlton’s barren run of form.

The win moves the South London side up to 17th, and the Addicks are now unbeaten in three games. The side now look forward to a trip away to Pride Park next Monday to take on Derby County.

QUIZ – How much can you remember from the 2016/17 Charlton season?

1 of 15

What position did Charlton finish in the league in the 2016/2017 season?

Natural centre-back Deji Oshilaja continued in midfield for Charlton, and produced another assured display in the middle of the park.

This is what he had to say after the important win:

Charlton fans were quick to offer praise to their key man on Twitter, and here is what they had to say in response to Oshilaja’s tweet…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Top performance’, ‘Warrior’ – These Charlton fans react to performance of key man

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: