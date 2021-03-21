‘Top performance’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans are loving 24-y/o’s recent display v Ipswich Town

Portsmouth picked up an important three points at the weekend, as they ran out narrow 2-1 winners over Ipswich Town at Fratton Park.

Danny Cowley’s side fell behind in this one though, as James Norwood opened the scoring for Paul Cook’s men, who would have been eager to pick up much-needed points themselves.

But Pompey fought their way back into the the game, and their pressure soon paid off as Tom Naylor equalised just four minutes before half-time.

Marcus Harness then hit the winner for Cowley’s side, and they held on to take a crucial three points from the game, which ended their winless run which had stretched to five league matches in League One.

Portsmouth are now sat seventh in the third-tier standings, and will be hoping they can build on this much-improved showing against the Tractor Boys on Saturday.

One player that caught the eye in particular was Ronan Curtis, with the midfielder being on hand to provide the assist for Naylor’s equaliser.

The winger took to social media to label it as a ‘good days work done’, and he’ll be keen to continue to impress, as Pompey look to put together a positive run of results from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Good days work done 💙🔵⚪️ https://t.co/FBkJ8MRAY5 — Ronan Curtis #11 (@RonanCurtis1) March 20, 2021

Plenty of the Fratton Park faithful took to Twitter to issue their thoughts on Curtis’ performance on the day against Ipswich Town.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….

Great performance today Mr Curtis, now don't let get complacent, use your talent well, soak up everything from the new coaching staff and get us to the Championship. You can do it. #pompey #we'reonourway — Mikey (@mr_michael77) March 20, 2021

Top performance today Ronan! Ignore the odd idiot as I’m sure you do, the club needs you. PUP 💙 — Ben Kennedy (@bkdrum) March 20, 2021

Taking us up 😍 — Frog (@PragmaticFrog) March 20, 2021

Well done mate, great team performance. Already looking forward to next week 💙Loved it when you squared up to Norwood – he’s a big unit 🤣👍🏼 #ScaredOfNoOne #PuP — Neil Matthews (@iOS_Neil) March 20, 2021

Good to see you have your swagger back Ronan! #Pompey — Pompey Sam 🐮 (@pompey_sam) March 20, 2021

legend Ronan! that’s the RC11 we all know and love 💙💙💙 — sm (@sm1601sm) March 20, 2021

Ballerrrrr — jake (@pfcmccloud) March 20, 2021

Well played Ronan – almost back to your brilliant best — Andy Maitland (@Knuckles63) March 20, 2021

Top job Ronan, nice work mate. 😁👍👌💙⚽️ — TattooedMike (@MikeTattooed) March 20, 2021

Keep it up Ronan — Ash 🐮 (@FazRallerrrr) March 20, 2021

Excellent today Ronan 💙👏💙 — George Mead (@george_meado) March 20, 2021

Top game lad 👍👍 nice one — FrattonBoy657 (@FrattonBoy657) March 20, 2021