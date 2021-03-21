Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Top performance’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans are loving 24-y/o’s recent display v Ipswich Town

Published

8 mins ago

on

Portsmouth picked up an important three points at the weekend, as they ran out narrow 2-1 winners over Ipswich Town at Fratton Park. 

Danny Cowley’s side fell behind in this one though, as James Norwood opened the scoring for Paul Cook’s men, who would have been eager to pick up much-needed points themselves.

But Pompey fought their way back into the the game, and their pressure soon paid off as Tom Naylor equalised just four minutes before half-time.

Marcus Harness then hit the winner for Cowley’s side, and they held on to take a crucial three points from the game, which ended their winless run which had stretched to five league matches in League One.

Were these former Portsmouth players left or right footed?

1 of 20

Glen Johnson

Portsmouth are now sat seventh in the third-tier standings, and will be hoping they can build on this much-improved showing against the Tractor Boys on Saturday.

One player that caught the eye in particular was Ronan Curtis, with the midfielder being on hand to provide the assist for Naylor’s equaliser.

The winger took to social media to label it as a ‘good days work done’, and he’ll be keen to continue to impress, as Pompey look to put together a positive run of results from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of the Fratton Park faithful took to Twitter to issue their thoughts on Curtis’ performance on the day against Ipswich Town.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Top performance’, ‘Excellent’ – Plenty of Portsmouth fans are loving 24-y/o’s recent display v Ipswich Town

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: