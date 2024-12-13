This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hull City have endured a frustrating first half of the new Championship season.

The Tigers are currently without a manager following Tim Walter’s short-lived reign in charge, having only been appointed in the summer.

The Yorkshire outfit were hoping to compete for a top six finish after Liam Rosenior oversaw a seventh place result in the previous campaign.

But now the January transfer window could prove a crucial period in Hull’s bid to avoid relegation to League One instead.

Tim Walter's Hull City record (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 18 3 6 9 16.67

Hull City January transfer demand

When asked what the new manager’s one transfer demand will be in January, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ryan Frankish claimed a new striker will be top of the priority list.

He has expressed his concern with the lack of goals in the team, while also suggesting a new centre-back may also be sought.

“It’s got to be a striker because we just do not score goals,” Frankish told Football League World.

“We don’t look like scoring goals, no one looks like they want to score goals apart from arguably Kasey Palmer.

“I think it needs to be a striker.

“I think there isn’t any other focus until that’s sorted because we were meant to get a striker to change how people think about the Championship in the summer, and then we didn’t.

“Ended up with Chris Bedia and look how that’s gone.

“The striker problem is the biggest at the minute.

“I also think centre-back will get addressed because form is temporary but Alfie Jones looks like he is struggling this season.

“Sean McLoughlin’s simply not up to it, so I’d say probably a striker and a centre-back will be at the top of the Christmas list for the new manager.”

Hull could be busy this January

Between the possibility of appointing a new manager, as well as the search for new players, this could be a busy January for Hull.

The club need something to turn their campaign around, as it has been a disaster so far.

This will be a big test for the Acun Ilicali, who took a big gamble that did not pay off with the arrival of Walter in the summer.

His next steps will be crucial to keeping the fans onside, as they will be letting their frustrations known if this January doesn’t bring improvements to the club on and off the pitch.