‘Top man’, ‘Respect’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to 22-y/o’s message

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to Matty Cash’s message regarding the current situation in the United Kingdom.

The English Football League as well as the Premier League opted to suspend footballing activity until April 4th in response to recent events.

Instead of facing Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Bristol City in the coming weeks, Forest will be forced to remain patient as these aforementioned fixtures have been postponed.

When the 2019/20 campaign does eventually resume, it will be intriguing to see whether Cash is able to replicate the performance levels that he has illustrated in recent months under the guidance of Reds manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Currently thriving at full-back, the 22-year-old has emerged as a pivotal player for Forest and thus will be hoping to play a major role in helping them seal a play-off place in the Championship.

Whilst the Reds are five points clear of seventh-place Bristol City, it is imperative that they maintain their focus in the remaining nine league fixtures.

Reflecting on the ongoing situation in the country, Cash tweeted: “Stay healthy Reds, see you all soon.”

Upon seeing the defender’s message, many Forest fans reacted on Twitter.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Top man, all the best — matt (@rematt75) March 16, 2020

Star man — Darren Weston (@DarrenWeston82) March 16, 2020

Total respect to you — Simoon and stars Ⓥ (@WaldramSimon) March 16, 2020

Miss watchin u play can’t wait till April till football returns 🙏🏾🔴⚪️ stay safe cashyLad — Blurcle04 (@Naimullahkhan2) March 16, 2020

Top lad. It's been a delight watching you progress from the youth team to the first team, and then becoming one of our best players. — rivermist (@rivermist_) March 17, 2020

Matty ❤️❤️❤️❤️👍👏👏👏 — Juebb (@jubbilsongal) March 16, 2020

Family first ❤️ — Boy Jones jnr (@boyjonesjnr) March 16, 2020

Take care Matt. — Kevin Marriott (@kjmarriott57) March 16, 2020

Same to you. Let's hope football is back soon — Miss Danielle⭐⭐ (@Miss_Danielle82) March 16, 2020