‘Top lad!’ – These Leeds fans love Becchio’s Fulham tweet

Leeds United earned a huge win against Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon as the Whites beat the Cottagers 3-0 at Elland Road.

The men from Yorkshire were at Cardiff City last weekend and lost 2-0 so needed to bounce back, whilst Fulham were also looking to do the same after losing by the scoreline to promotion chasing Brentford at Craven Cottage.

It was the home side that met the expectations, though, as their fans were treated to a good performance – particularly in the second half.

Among those watching on, too, was former Leeds man Luciano Becchio with him sharing an update during the game. The former forward is a real fan favourite at Leeds and it is clear that he is watching their promotion charge keenly.

Let’s take a look at that and what Whites fans had to say in response – it’s safe to say they enjoyed what they saw:


