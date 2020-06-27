Latest News
‘Top lad!’ – These Leeds fans love Becchio’s Fulham tweet
Leeds United earned a huge win against Fulham in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday afternoon as the Whites beat the Cottagers 3-0 at Elland Road.
The men from Yorkshire were at Cardiff City last weekend and lost 2-0 so needed to bounce back, whilst Fulham were also looking to do the same after losing by the scoreline to promotion chasing Brentford at Craven Cottage.
It was the home side that met the expectations, though, as their fans were treated to a good performance – particularly in the second half.
Among those watching on, too, was former Leeds man Luciano Becchio with him sharing an update during the game. The former forward is a real fan favourite at Leeds and it is clear that he is watching their promotion charge keenly.
Let’s take a look at that and what Whites fans had to say in response – it’s safe to say they enjoyed what they saw:
@LUFC 🙏🏻💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/4ZIFTf9wjB
— Luciano Becchio (@becchioluciano) June 27, 2020
Priorities Luciano, Priorities. You have yours in the correct place. 😍😍 Stay safe my friend.
— Tony B Photography (@TonyBurgum) June 27, 2020
Yes Luciano 😃
— Nick El Bielsista (@NickoSlick_LUFC) June 27, 2020
What a man! All the best
— Scott Crabtree (@ScottCrabby) June 27, 2020
Yes Luciano!!!! 🥰
— Steve Curran 💙💛 (@curran_steve) June 27, 2020
Good lad 👏
— Liam (@Liamdestroyer39) June 27, 2020
Costs less than Berbatov and he scores more goals!!!!
— Rob Craven (@Craven86rob) June 27, 2020
Great to see!
All the best, Luciano!
Iets hope for a Leeds win today! 💛💙
— Tom Vanoirbeek (@gafferke) June 27, 2020
LEGEND!
— lufcgodspeed (@lufcgodspeed) June 27, 2020
Top man Luciano. Where are you, Bournemouth?
— Premier Seafoods Ltd / www.kingcrab.co.uk (@Premierseafoods) June 27, 2020
Top lad!!
— Buchannio 💙💛 (@buchannio) June 27, 2020