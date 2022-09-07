Top-flight midfielder makes admission about summer links with Birmingham City

Florian Grillitsch has denied that he held talks about a possible move to Birmingham City during the course of the summer.

After five years at Hoffenheim, Grillitsch found himself as a free agent in the summer, following the expiry of his contract with the Bundesliga club.

The 27-year-old eventually found himself a new club earlier this month, joining Dutch giants Ajax on a one-year deal, with the option of a second.

Prior to that move however, it was reported in Italy during the summer that Grillitsch had held unsuccessful talks about a move to Birmingham, with the likes of Brighton, Leeds, Fiorentina and Galatasaray also credited with an interest.

Now though, it appears that a potential move to the Championship with the Blues was never really on the cards for Grillitsch, juding by his latest comments.

Speaking about those links with other clubs including Birmingham over the course of the summer, the midfielder was quoted by German outlet Boerse Express as saying: “For sporting reasons, a move to Turkey was out of the question for me.

“I never spoke to the English second division club Birmingham City, who are said to have cancelled me as well. But I don’t want to complain about such things because I prefer to be self-critical look at me.

“Not everything went well from my side, no question. I was also too naïve, trusting some people too quickly. Football can be a dirty business sometimes I learned that this summer. But of course I take full responsibility for all my decisions.”

The Verdict

It would certainly have been an eye-catching signing for Birmingham had they done a deal for Grillitsch.

Given his profile, and the level he has played at before, it would have been some statement of intent from the Blues had they got a deal done.

However, given those circumstances, it is unlikely that Grillitsch would have been a cheap signing, even on a free transfer, so it is perhaps no surprise that it seems a deal was never really in play here.

Even so, with the additions of some high quality additions in Krystian Bielik, Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong, Birmingham should still be happy with the work they have done in strengthening their midfield over the course of the transfer window.