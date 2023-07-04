This transfer window is expected to keep Southampton busy as the club prepares for life in the Championship.

The Saints have appointed Russell Martin as their new manager, and the 37-year-old has been given the task of leading this club back to the Premier League.

To achieve that target, there are expected to be lots of comings and goings in this summer transfer window.

Some high-profile names are being linked with moves away, but there are also some players whose futures are undecided.

One of whom is defender Duje Caleta-Car who has attracted the interest of Ligue 1 side Lyon, according to a report from French outlet Foot Mercato.

What is Duje Caleta-Car’s situation at Southampton?

Centre-back Caleta-Car joined the Saints in September last year, but he endured a tough season in English football, as he made just 13 league appearances and really struggled to adapt to the English game.

The 26-year-old started his career in his home country, Croatia, playing for HNK Sibenik before he joined RB Salzburg in 2013.

The defender stayed there for five years, and in 2018, he joined Ligue 1 side Marseille, where he played 130 times for the club before joining Southampton.

What other teams are interested in Duje Caleta-Car?

It is expected that Caleta-Car leaves Southampton this summer, not only because the club were relegated but as mentioned, he struggled to establish himself in the starting XI.

Towards the back end of June, Turkish outlet Fanatik reported that Trabzonspor were keen to sign the 26-year-olds this summer, with an initial loan deal mentioned.

However, nothing has materialised more since then, and it now seems the Turkish side face competition from elsewhere.

Lyon interested in Duje Caleta-Car

This French outlet suggests that Lyon have identified Caleta-Car as an option this summer after manager Laurent Blanc asked the club for an experienced defender.

It adds that the prospect of playing with ex-Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren is something that is tempting the Southampton player.

Foot Mercato adds that Southampton will be looking for around €10m to let Caleta-Car leave this summer.

The 26-year-old is contracted to the club until the summer of 2026, so he will only leave if the club’s price-tag is matched.

Should Southampton sell Duje Caleta-Car?

The defender really struggled in the Premier League last season, and while the Championship is a different type of league, it doesn’t bode well that he would be any different in the 2023/24 season.

For whatever reason, Caleta-Car hasn’t performed in England like he did in France, and with the club’s relegation, he is likely going to be one of several players that are moved on by the club.

The relegation to the Championship provides the club with an opportunity to start again, and with Martin coming in as the new manager, he will have an idea of what he wants in each area of the squad.

It seems Caleta-Car doesn’t feature in Martin’s plans, and if that is the case, then the club is better off letting the defender go and putting the funds from that deal back into the squad.