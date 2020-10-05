Top-flight European club eyeing move for Bristol City midfielder

Ligue 1 side Brest are reportedly keen on signing Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo as they look to replace Ibrahima Diallo before the transfer window closes.

The window for international transfers closes at 11pm today and though it is understood the Robins are unlikely to look to make any new signings, head coach Dean Holden has made no secret of his hopes to trim his squad.

City are overstocked in midfield at the moment and they still have injured trio Joe Morrell, Liam Walsh, and Joe Williams to return.

Massengo has been a victim of the pure weight of numbers at the position this term – having featured just three times in total and not been named in a Championship matchday squad since the opening weekend of the season.

It appears the teenager could be on the move before the window closes as French outlet Le Telegramme has reported that the 19-year-old has emerged as a target for Brest.

The French club recently sold Ibrahima Diallo to Southampton in a £12 million deal and it is understood they’re now keen to reinvest and find a replacement before the window closes.

Do these celebrities support Reading, Bristol City, Swansea or Cardiff City?

1 of 14 What team does Steffan Rhodri support? Reading Bristol City Swansea City Cardiff City

The Verdict

It’s unclear whether the Ligue 1 outfit are keen on a permanent or temporary move for Massengo but from a City perspective, you’d have to assume they’d only consider a loan.

The 19-year-old joined for big money last summer and is surely a signing made with the future in mind.

He produced some impressive performances for the Robins in his debut season but he’s far from the finished product.

Having clearly fallen down the pecking order at City and some regular football is just what he needs, so a loan deal would be perfect.