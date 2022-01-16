Top-flight club’s stance in transfer pursuit of Blackburn Rovers man becomes clearer

Sevilla are willing to wait for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz to become available on a free transfer before moving for the Chilean, The Sun has reported.

Brereton Diaz has been in outstanding form for Rovers this season, scoring 20 goals to help them to third place in the current Championship standings.

That has inevitably led to reports linking the 22-year-old with a number of clubs, including Sevilla, in recent months.

Now however, it seems that the La Liga side are willing to bide their time before they look to swoop for the services of the attacker.

According to this latest update, Sevilla are ready to wait until Brereton Diaz’s contract gets to a stage where they will be able to sign him for free.

While Brereton Diaz’s contract expires this season, Blackburn have the option to extend that deal for a further year.

As a result, Sevilla will be able to sign the striker for free on a pre-contract agreement next January.

For their part, Blackburn are apparently doing all they can to retain the services of Brereton Diaz long term, but are aware of the fact that the strikers want to play abroad in the future.

The Verdict

You feel that in some ways, this will be something of a relief for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Right now their main priority is promotion, and if Sevilla will not be signing Brereton Diaz this January, that is obviously a boost for their hopes of doing that.

Indeed, if Brereton Diaz does stay beyond January, then the boost that gives Rovers’ chances of promotion, also means that there chances of signing the Chile international to a new contract have increased, given the appeal of a shot at the Premier League.

With that in mind, while you can understand their reluctance not to pay a big fee here in the current financial climate, Sevilla could be taking something of a risk with this stance.