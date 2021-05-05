Top-flight club discover price they must pay for permanent signing of Brentford man

Brentford are demanding €5million from Galatasaray for the signing of striker Halil Dervisoglu, a report from Turkish outlet Sabah has claimed.

Dervisoglu joined Galatasaray on loan from Brentford back in the January transfer window, and has since scored one goal and provided two assists in nine league appearances for the Turkish giants.

Now it seems as though that has led to some interest in a longer-term deal to keep the 21-year-old in Turkey beyond the end of this season.

According to this latest update, Galatasaray are interested in keeping Dervisoglu for next season, following his performances since arriving in Istanbul.

However, it is thought that Brentford are demanding a fee of €5million for the striker, and it remains to be seen whether that is a price Galatasaray – who are currently third in the Turkish top-flight – would be willing to pay.

Having joined Brentford from Sparta Rotterdam in January 2020, Dervisoglu has made just nine appearances in all competitions for the Bees, and also spent the first half of this season on loan in Holland with Twente, before that move was cut short, prompting his loan to Galatasaray.

As things stand, there are still three years remaining on Dervisoglu’s contract with Brentford, putting the Championship promotion chasers in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for him.

The Verdict

I do think that this is a fair price for Brentford to demand for Dervisoglu.

Obviously he has never really been given the chance to prove himself with the Bees, but Galatsaray’s interest suggests there is ability and potential in there, which Brentford are not going to want to let go easily.

Indeed, with three years remaining on his contract, Brentford are obviously in control when it comes to Dervisoglu’s contract, since there is no pressure on them to sell any time soon.

As a result, it will be interesting to see if an offer does come in for the striker in the summer, be that from Galatasaray or elsewhere.