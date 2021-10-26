Top-flight boss makes Sheffield United claim after summer speculation

Alexander Blessin has admitted he was interested in joining Sheffield United this summer and he feels he would’ve had a ‘chance’ of landing the role if the new work visa rules weren’t in place.

Former boss Chris Wilder left the Blades in March, with the hierarchy undergoing a lengthy process as they searched for his replacement before eventually settling on Slavisa Jokanovic, who was appointed at the end of May.

Plenty of names were linked with the role in between, including Blessin, who has developed a reputation as a forward-thinking coach with the work he is doing in Belgium with KV Oostende.

However, new regulations that are in place because of Brexit meant he didn’t have the necessary experience to be granted a visa.

And, speaking to Sport Magazine, Blessin opened up on whether he would move on for a new challenge as he discusses the Blades interest.

“What’s the point of going to a club that has the ambition to play at the top, but where I’m immediately under fire after two defeats? If no club came along that I felt good about, I wouldn’t have to leave here.

“The only team that interested me was Sheffield United, because English football fascinates me. Without Brexit, there was a chance I would have made that move.”

The verdict

There was plenty of talk surrounding Blessin in the summer and these comments suggest he was a serious candidate for the club, but it couldn’t happen.

The new regulations have forced clubs to adapt if they want to appoint a new boss or if they want to find players, and that’s just the way it is for all concerned.

As it turns out, Jokanovic seems a good appointment, even if the Blades have had a slow start, but they will still expect to be in the promotion running come May.

