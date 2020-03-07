Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Top drawer’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans pay tribute to ‘man on a mission’ against Huddersfield Town

Published

2 hours ago

on

Leeds United gave their hopes of automatic promotion a major boost on Saturday afternoon, as they went top of the Championship table with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

Right from the off, things would go right for Leeds on Saturday, with Luke Ayling firing in a stunning volley from Jack Harrison’s cross to open the scoring with less than three minutes on the clock, before Patrick Bamford tapped home from close range to ultimately seal the points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side early in the second half.

Not only has Ayling’s strike surely secured him a nomination for Goal of the Season come the end of the campaign, it also continues the full back’s remarkable recent run in front of goal.

That effort against the Terriers was Ayling’s third goal in his last five games, with all three of those goals opening the scoring in matches that Leeds would go on to win.

Taking to Twitter both during and after the match, plenty of Leeds fans were understandably keen to pay tribute to the 28-year-old, both for his goal on Saturday, and his performances and contributions to his side’s promotion push over the past few weeks.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Whites supporters had to say about Ayling.


