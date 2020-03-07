‘Top drawer’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans pay tribute to ‘man on a mission’ against Huddersfield Town

Leeds United gave their hopes of automatic promotion a major boost on Saturday afternoon, as they went top of the Championship table with a 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Elland Road.

Right from the off, things would go right for Leeds on Saturday, with Luke Ayling firing in a stunning volley from Jack Harrison’s cross to open the scoring with less than three minutes on the clock, before Patrick Bamford tapped home from close range to ultimately seal the points for Marcelo Bielsa’s side early in the second half.

Not only has Ayling’s strike surely secured him a nomination for Goal of the Season come the end of the campaign, it also continues the full back’s remarkable recent run in front of goal.

That effort against the Terriers was Ayling’s third goal in his last five games, with all three of those goals opening the scoring in matches that Leeds would go on to win.

Taking to Twitter both during and after the match, plenty of Leeds fans were understandably keen to pay tribute to the 28-year-old, both for his goal on Saturday, and his performances and contributions to his side’s promotion push over the past few weeks.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Whites supporters had to say about Ayling.

The fact that we were so good today when Pablo and Costa were off it speaks volumes about the quality we have. Ayling Klich and Harrison were top drawer today. 9 to go 💙💛 #lufc #mot #alaw — Gary Keast 💛💙 (@garykeast70) March 7, 2020

2-0 win. Very comfortable. Leeds not at their best but had the final ball been up to scratch we could well have had 4/5. Harrison very unlucky. Hernandez had an off day. Ayling goal amazing, great to see Bamford get one. Five wins. Five clean sheets. #lufc #MOT — Through It All Together (@ThruItAllLUFC) March 7, 2020

Ayling’s goal was absolute pure filth he’s a man on a mission #lufc — Armo☀️🌙 (@Jordan_Armo) March 7, 2020

Back on top. 5 wins on the bounce. 5 clean sheets. 16 points from the last 18. Oh, And luke ayling is a beast. 9 to go. It’s all a bit tense innit? #lufc — Fat Lad Jacko (@lufcjacko1919) March 7, 2020

Watching Ayling’s goal on repeat… forever … absolute get in 💙💛 #LUFC — Danny Fisher (@Danny_Fisher129) March 7, 2020

Every player has been heroic in this run but Luke Ayling really has stepped up, what a man! 👏👏👏 #LUFC — LeedsLeedsLeeds (@ChrisLUFC1981) March 7, 2020

Another Win & Another Clean Sheet. What a goal by Ayling & really happy Bamford got his goal. Great performance, 7 points clear! 👏👊#lufc https://t.co/aqI6znyLWy — BielsaCarajo 🇦🇷 (@carajo_bielsa) March 7, 2020